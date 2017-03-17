West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Preview: Baggies look to capitalise on visitors' uncertainty

West Bromwich Albion will look to arrest a run of two straight Premier League defeats on Saturday, as Arsenal visit The Hawthorns.

Having gone unbeaten in their previous five, Tony Pulis' men suffered successive defeats to relegation-threatened Crystal Palace and last weekend at Goodison Park to Everton.

With seven points still separating The Baggies from the bottom half of the table, West Brom nevertheless continue to look up the top flight standings.

Managerial uncertainty hangs over Gunners

With the hosts sitting on 40 points and already safe, the task to continue an impressive home form this season goes on, with Arsenal making the trip to the West Midlands this weekend.

Off-field events continue to dominate for the North Londoners, with the future of Arsene Wenger and host of first-team personnel still shrouded in doubt in terms of their futures at the club.

Whilst The Gunners have sealed their place in a record-equaling 29th FA Cup Final, they have now lost their last two domestic away games on the bounce to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively - both by the same scoreline.

Visitors boast superior record

Having failed to score in their last two league outings, Arsenal will arrive in confident mood of inflicting a third loss in a row on Pulis' men.

West Brom have won just twice against the North Londoners in the last 11 years, however the last time the two met, it was the Baggies who came out on top in a 2-1 win.

Following Olivier Giroud's opener in the 28th minute when the sides met in November 2015, James Morrison's effort and a Mikel Arteta own goal flipped the result in West Brom's favour, as the hosts held on for only their second home win versus Arsene Wenger's men in the modern Premier League era.

Team News

West Brom will once again be without winger Matt Phillips who continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Tony Pulis' only other main issue is regarding the fitness of James Morrison whose ankle injury will be assessed late on.

Arsene Wenger has refused to rule out leaving Alexis Sanchez on the bench for the trip to the Hawthorns on Saturday, however is likely to steer clear of further irking an already frustrated Gunners fan base.

The Frenchman will however decide on the participation of left-back Kieran Gibbs and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who both face late fitness tests.

Santi Cazorla has been ruled out until next season with a knee injury.