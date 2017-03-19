Milner and Aguero strike in pulsating draw at the Etihad

Well, I'm off for a shower and a lie down. You'd have worked up a sweat just watching that game - until the next time, I've been Sam France and this has been a whole load of fun. Catch you later.

A point means City stay two points behind Spurs in second, while Manchester United can overtake Liverpool if they win their games in hand - though one of those is the Manchester Derby. It's awfully tight at the top.

Well, that was a match which certainly delivered on its pre-match billing. The finishing, and indeed the defending from both sides was comical at times but a draw is probably the fair result.

Full-time: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

90+4' Aguero goes for glory from range but his shot loops over the crossbar. That's probably it.

90+3' City come forward in numbers again but Can is there with something resembling a scorpion-kick clearance. Breathe.

90+1' I'm going to stop questioning the finishing in this game - De Bruyne clips a decent ball in from the right and Aguero arrives at close range, but he sidefoots a volley hard over the crossbar. This should be 4-4.

Four minutes of added time

90' Mane is aaaalmost through on goal but Stones, the last man, slides in to cut his run short. Great defending from him, at the end of a good performance.

89' Ooooh that's a heavy challenge from Mane - he goes right through David Silva from behind, and correctly sees yellow. Lucas is on for Firmino - that's a defensive midfielder on for both sides in the last five minutes, are Pep and Klopp settling for the draw or just reorganising?

87' City go first - De Bruyne plays Silva into a good position in the area and he pulls back for Aguero, whose first time shot bristles against the side netting as it flies just wide.

86' Fernando is on for City and everyone is taking a bit of a breather. One last push?

83' And it's up the other end with Firmino, but he shoots early into the side netting with options to his left. This is one heck of a game now.

82' Sterling chases a ball over the top and Mignolet comes out - the two come together but there's no foul, and City get a corner.

80' How have they not scored?! Liverpool work their way through, Firmino puts the ball on a silver platter for Lallana with the goal at his mercy and he just doesn't get a good touch to the ball. He's very casual about the shot as well, which doesn't help his cause.

79' Liverpool come back at City but Mane and Milner dither at the edge of the area and the move breaks down. This is going to go back and forth until the final whistle, but who's going to blink first?

76' Now, I've said this before but how have they not scored? City get into the penalty area in numbers, Aguero looks ready to pull the trigger after Sane's excellent backheel but he loses his footing and the ball dribbles out to De Bruyne. He has the goal at his mercy but can only hit the post with Mignolet scrambling - they should be ahead.

73' Divock Origi is on to stretch the game even further for Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho the man to make way - it's another sub-par performance from the Brazilian, who hasn't really made an impact.

71' Mane wins a free kick with what looks like a totally unnecessary dive. He goes in between two City players on the break and goes down, but there doesn't seem to be an actual touch and the resulting free kick is headed clear by Sagna.

69' Liverpool didn't take advantage of shell-shocked City, and this has been coming in the last five minutes or so. De Bruyne fizzes in a superb ball from the right and it's Aguero on hand at the edge of the six-yard box tap home with a glancing touch. Game on!

69' GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

68' Another chance goes begging for City, they're starting to turn the screw a little now. Aguero stretches to head a ball across goal to Sane but it takes him wide and by the time he comes back infield, Liverpool get bodies back.

68' Aguero is coming into the game for the first real time, now. He's in the box again but this time Klavan is the man to step across and relieve the pressure.

66' Aguero almost gets clear down the right, but Matip keeps up with him and gets a foot to the ball.

65' Bacary Sagna comes on to replace Toure. Fernandinho will move into midfield, and it looks like there'll be a bit more of a shake-up in the middle of the park for City as well as the new man passes on some instructions from the manager.

64' A ball bounces up in the air at the edge of the area as City break forward, but nobody in a blue shirt reacts as Matip busts a long to get to it first and clear. Is it a question of desire?

63' Mane looks to shimmy in between two defenders at the edge of the area but Otamendi gets a boot in fairly to prevent him getting through on goal.

61' Coutinho shows his quality for the first time this game, with a delightful reverse pass for Firmino to chase down the left. He brings the ball infield and looks to slide the ball under Caballero, but the keeper does well to block it.

60' Toure looks to thread a ball down the left channel for Sane to chase, but it dribbles all the way through to an untroubled Mignolet. That was poor - as have City been since the goal.

56' Stones goes close from a corner - he probably should score as he's almost unchallenged from fairly close range, but nods it just past the near post.

55' City look a bit panicked by the goal, and Liverpool are looking to capitalise. Mane almost gets clear down the right as the visitors counter, but there's a blue boot back to clear the danger.

53' Bit of a weird coming together between Fernandinho and Coutinho in the centre of the pitch, Liverpool get the free kick as both go down.

51' Milner slams the penalty away, hard into the bottom left corner as Caballero goes the other way. City are still complaining about the decision but it won't do them any good - Liverpool strike first!

51' GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Liverpool

49' Penalty to Liverpool! Can finds Firmino in the area, Clichy comes across and takes him out with a high boot.

47' Liverpool have the first chance of the second half. The ball comes to Mane just inside the area and he looks to have time and space to shoot, but Stones does well to stretch a leg back and deflect it over.

46' We're back to the action, Aguero getting us started for the second half. Like in the first, they're straight onto the attack but it doesn't come to anything.

Looking back at that City penalty shout, they should have had two. Klavan hauls Aguero down while Milner is going through the back of Sterling. Guardiola will be furious if his side don't come out on top here.

Now, bearing in mind this game should be about 3-3 by now, let's try not to think about this.

Half-time: Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool

45+1' Another chance for Sane to get clear down the left but it's the same story again - bodies in the box, but it's straight down Mignolet's throat.

45' Two minutes added on at the end of the first half.

43' This game is being kept goalless by black magic alone right now. The ball bounces around the City area at the six-yard line for what seems like an age with Liverpool players straining to get a decisive touch to it, but it's hacked away at the last minute.

41' Liverpool go close now as Lallana locks onto a cleared corner and fires a volley at goal, but Caballero gets a strong hand to it to divert it over the bar.

39' How has he missed? De Bruyne threads one through for Silva down the left, he puts it across the face of goal. Milner wipes Sterling out on the line but it falls to Fernandinho at the back post and he somehow manages to slice it wide. City got the advantage, but you've got to feel there's a penalty shout in there for the Milner challenge.

37' Close! It's a better one this time as Milner bends it in from the right. Matip gets his head to it at the back post but he's always going to struggle from a tight angle and it's into the side netting.

36' Another free kick in a promising position for Liverpool now, by the right corner of the area. Milner and Coutinho are both over it.

35' Coutinho has his first sight of goal. He's found in some space on the left, cuts into his right and bends his effort well over the crossbar. Fairly typical of his recent form.

33' Klavan attempts to bring the ball out of defence à la John Stones, and almost falls over the ball as Sterling puts some pressure on. You could say the impression was a good one, but he's very lucky Sterling can't quite get a foot in or he would have been through on goal. Silly moment.

30' The game dies down a little as Matip is helped off with what looks like a facial injury. He's receiving treatment on the sideline as City come forward down the left, but Clyne does well to win a free kick from Sane.

27' Whichever way you feel about the penalty shout, Liverpool are certainly biting back. Mane gets in down the left and finds Wijnaldum in the box. The Dutchman skips in between two defenders but gets crowded out as he looks to finish - some more penalty claims from the stands, but nothing doing.

25' Liverpool should have a penalty here, for me. Mane looks to be through on goal but Otamendi chases him down - there is contact in the box as Mane goes down, but it's not totally clear. The Liverpool man was certainly tripped but there doesn't seem to be any intent as they run together. Controversy!

23' Toure is booked for following through with a late challenge on Can, before a free kick into the area is messed up by Caballero. He slaps the ball out to Mane, but there are bodies back to block the follow-up shot.

20' Ooof! Chance of the game falls to David Silva at the edge of the area after Mignolet stops Sane's close-range effort. He smacks it toward goal with his left on the half-volley, but it whistles past the top-left corner.

18' Milner delivers a free kick from deep but it takes a deflection and the danger evaporates. A better couple of minutes for Liverpool - the early intensity has gone out of this game, but they couldn't have kept up that fast and furious attack and defence for 90 minutes.

16' Firmino looks to make something happen, skipping inside from the left but he just can't work enough room to bend a shot at goal.

14' The home side are in round the back again down the right, but Sterling's low cross looks to be slowed by the wet pitch and it's cleared away. Liverpool need to get the ball and hold onto it, they simply haven't been in this match yet.

12' City should be in there as Silva picks up the ball from a loose Liverpool pass at the back but he doesn't see the run of Sterling in behind him. Liverpool get bodies back as Silva holds the ball up and the chance eventually comes to nothing.

9' Another offside for City, and it's Sterling on the right who is pulled back this time. He was in on goal otherwise - though Mignolet did stop his eventual effort anyway. Sane and Sterling can smell blood.

8' There's some pretty dodgy defending going on here, which is news to nobody. City look to be almost in again but a last-ditch slide comes in from a red shirt and the danger is averted for the time being. This can't end goalless, can it?

6' City are almost in down the left but Sane is flagged offside - Sterling looked to be in for a tap-in if he could get the ball across, but Mignolet got down to catch the cross anyway.

4' What a waste. Not a good start for the out-of-sorts Coutinho as he floats the free kick over everybody and out for a throw-in on the other side.

3' First chance for Liverpool now, in the opposite corner of the pitch. Otamendi bodies Mane over on the right wing, and Coutinho has a free kick in a good position for a delivery into the box.

1' We're off! Lallana gets us underway but Liverpool give the ball away and City are straight onto the front foot - Fernandinho's low cross from the right is blocked and cleared, and it's an early warning for the visitors.

The teams are on their way out across the pitch, and the heavens have opened. This really should be a cracker of a game.

Five minutes to kick-off. Where's your money?

City have scored ten goals in their last three games at the Etihad - but were held to a goalless draw last time out here when they played Stoke. Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their last seven matches in all competitions - goals goals goals today, or we're in for a disappointing end to the Premier League weekend.

Full-time in the other game, and Spurs have held on at White Hart Lane to claim a 2-1 win over Southampton in what wasn't a great match. They remain ten points behind leaders Chelsea and move three ahead of City and four ahead of Liverpool for the time being. The top two have set the pace - who will slip up?

Adam Lallana is without a goal or assist in over 1000 Premier League minutes for Liverpool, while Philippe Coutinho has been in poor form since his return from injury as well - with City's pair of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling on song recently, can Klopp's main men step up?

After Manchester United's win at Middlesbrough earlier today, the Red Devils are up to fifth and can seriously close the gap on whoever loses this one with games still in hand. Spurs are - as it stands - three points clear of City in second if they hold on in the last ten minutes against Southampton, so there is some table pressure on both of these sides.

By the looks of things, City seem to be starting out with Fernandinho at right back despite having Bacary Sagna on the bench. Bit of a weird one that, though guessing at a Pep Guardiola formation from the starting eleven alone is always a dangerous game.

Manchester City subs: Bravo, Sagna, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Iheanacho, A. Garcia.

Manchester City XI: Caballero, Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Toure, Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Aguero.

Liverpool subs: Karius, Lovren, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Lucas, Origi, Woodburn.

Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp was watching City's game with Monaco keenly in the week, but is under no illusions that this match will be an easier one because of it. "I thought the changes City made in the game were really good, at half-time for example," he said in his pre-match press conference. "But Monaco always had an answer and always can change little things, big things. City have changed a few things, with [Raheem] Sterling playing more consistently on the wing and it’s really good to watch, I have to say. It’s a real challenge to play against them."

Manchester City have fluctuated between unplayable and unwatchable at times this season, but Pep Guardiola says he expects them to improve as his methods and philosophy sink into his squad. "In the next month and a half I expect a huge step forward," he told the BBC in the wake of the second leg at Monaco. "The club is getting better and better. Next season will be better."

Dejan Lovren is fit to return for his first minutes since January but Roberto Firmino will be assessed late on and Divock Origi is doubtful to feature. Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge are both also out.

In terms of early team news, City could see Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure come back into the fold but Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan remain out of action with long-term injuries.

Recent history suggests we should be in for goals today - there hasn't been a nil-nil between these two since February 2010, though City haven't scored in the last two fixtures. Liverpool have won four of the last five in all competitions and, for anyone who likes a bit of history, won nine of the first ten matches played between the two. Mind, that run spanned from 1893 to 1902, so I wouldn't put too much stock in it if you're assembling an acca.

We're all hoping this match will be a little more entertaining than the last time these sides met at the end of December. Liverpool took the spoils thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum's early header at Anfield, in a match which saw the Reds move four points ahead of Manchester City and within six of Chelsea.

The international match may be awakening from its deep and malevolent slumber once more but there is light over the horizon with some bumper fixtures including these two sides in the coming weeks. City will travel to Arsenal and Chelsea in their next two fixtures, while it's an April Fools' derby for the Reds as they host Everton in two weeks' time.

Liverpool won their last game at home to Burnley but it was tough going on the pitch and for anyone who sat through the full 90 minutes at Anfield or on the television. The Reds have three wins in their last five games, but defeats at Hull City and Leicester City in that time have prevented them from pulling away from the rest of the pack.

Both sides are coming into this one on some pretty patchy form, with City having been dumped out of Europe in midweek by free-scoring Monaco. An FA Cup win at Middlesbrough preceded that result, but they were held at Stoke City in their last Premier League outing. If you didn't notice, it's because you were watching Barcelona v PSG instead.

Just one point and one place separate Manchester City in third and Liverpool in fourth going in to this fixture, though City also have a game in hand. Nevertheless, this game is a massive opportunity for either side to pull ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who were badly beaten at West Brom on Saturday.

The title may be Chelsea's to lose this season but the race for the top four is still very much on and with Leicester City still in the Champions League, the race for third could well be a big one as we enter the final stretch of the campaign.

Gooooooood afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the game of the weekend in the Premier League. We'll have minute-by-minute build-up, commentary and analysis of this crunch tie throughout the afternoon so whether you bleed blue or red, stay right here on VAVEL UK. It should be a cracker.