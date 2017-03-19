Phil Jones insists Man United can cope without key trio ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Manchester United defender Phil Jones insists his side have "more than enough" to cope without the trio of Zlatan Ibrahimović, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera ahead of Sunday's trip to Middlesbrough.

Need to be ready for it

Ahead of the impending international break, United will be in desperate need of three points, not only to make up ground on the top four but also having dropped out of the top six to seventh with Everton's 4-0 win over Hull City.

It has been another contrasting week for José Mourinho's men with victory, and therefore progression, in the Europa League against Rostov, but only after an exit from the FA Cup combined with a suspension for Herrera from Monday night's loss and injury to Pogba on Thursday.

Them two along with Ibrahimović will be missing for the trip to Teesside, but Jones stated that the side have more than enough to cope with Boro.

"Middlesbrough have just sacked the manager as well," Jones conceded to Sky Sports News HQ. "So it will probably be even tougher than what it would have been."

"But we've got more than enough to cope with that," the defender stated. "We have strength in depth in this squad and that's why we need everyone."

"There is always an added incentive for everyone playing Manchester United as it is," the 25-year-old admitted. "But when you sack the manager it's even more of a boost for them."

"It will be a tough game," Jones added. "But we need to be ready for it."

Been travelling non-stop

Mourinho's side have certainly racked up the air miles in the past few weeks or so, which has included trips to Russia and to the capital with mixed success.

Their trip to the North East was also brought forward to a lunchtime kick-off for television purposes, and winger Ashley Young stated that it was one of those things you need to get your head around.

“If we are playing early," Young stated to manutd.com. "You’ve got to factor in the travelling we’ve had since last week."

"It’s just been travelling non-stop," the winger admitted to the club's website. "It’s one of those things."

"You’ve just got to get your head around it and prepare again in the right ways," he stressed. "When you’re kicking off at 12:00, you’ve got to be mentally prepared at the start of the game and make sure you’re right."

"I’m more than confident that we’ll go into the game full of confidence," Young concluded. "And looking to take three points up there."