Man Utd have "two doors still open" for the Champions League, says Mourinho

José Mourinho has said that Manchester United still have "two doors open" for Champions League qualification this season after his side gained even more momentum and moved closer to a top four spot with a deserved 3-1 win against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

A weakened squad travelled to the Riverside Stadium for today's early kick-off due to the absence of key figures Zlatan Ibrahimović and Ander Herrera through suspension, as well as Paul Pogba who suffered a hamstring problem in the midweek fixture against FC Rostov.

They certainly weren't missed that much though as the Reds put on a very professional display to move just three points of fourth while having a game in hand, with the current occupants Liverpool to visit Manchester City this evening.

Mourinho would prefer Europa League glory

When asked by a reporter after the full-time whistle if he'd prefer a top four place or to win the Europa League, Mourinho promptly stated that he'd "prefer to win the Europa League" because it's the "prestige of a European trophy" while you obviously don't get a trophy for finishing fourth. The answer shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the 54-year-old has already got three major European honours on his CV including a UEFA Cup triumph FC Porto in 2003.

United definitely on the up

The Reds' victory at 'Boro was their 600th in Premier League history and also extended the current unbeaten league run to 18 games which is officially the best in all five top leagues in Europe at the moment, so it's clear that the progress under José Mourinho is finally starting to show.

After overcoming FC Rostov at Old Trafford on Thursday night, though, Mourinho was visibily stressed and even told an interviewer that he thought United would "probably lose" against Steve Agnew's side today because the Premier League and UEFA "don't care" about the conditions of players.

If he is wanting European success this term, United will have to play five more games in the competition in addition to the 11 league matches left to play so the fixture list is bound to get more and more congested; something that the manager has already been openly angry about on numerous occasions.