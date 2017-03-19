West Ham need belief to return to winning ways, states Arthur Masuaku

West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has stated that Slaven Bilic's side need belief to make a much needed return to winning ways after they slumped to their third consecutive league defeat in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Leicester City.

Always think positive

The Hammers went into this clash against a rejuvenated Leicester City side knowing they were in need of three points, having not tasted victory in the previous four league games.

They couldn't have got off to a worse start with Riyad Mahrez and Robert Huth putting the visitors two ahead early on, Manuel Lanzini got one back but a strike from Jamie Vardy towards the end of the first period rounded up the result for Craig Shakespeare's side.

Bilic's side improved immensely in the second period but to no avail, however Masuaku has stated they need to belief to return to winning ways after the international break.

"It was very frustrating,” Masuaku told West Ham TV. “All these things are frustrating because in every game we are not playing our level."

“We didn’t play our level in the first half," the defender admitted to the club's website. "But after in the second half we stepped up."

"We are very disappointed because I think we should have won this game," he conceded. "In the second half we were much better than them but we have to be positive and win the next game.”

“We have to believe and we always have to think positive," the 23-year-old stressed. "Even if the results are not with us."

"One day the chance will come," Masuaku added. "And we will start to win again.”

Have to look at the positives

​It was certainly a tale of two halves for the home side at the London Stadium, as the Hammers pretty much dominated the Premier League champions throughout the second period.

​A goal from Andre Ayew made the final 27 minutes of the half very interesting, but the home side will have been left disappointed that they didn't get at least a point after creating some excellent opportunities.

​It was mainly down Kasper Schmeichel who produced two excellent saves from Andy Carroll, but it was Ayew who had the best opportunity as he put a one-on-one over the crossbar. But the Ghanaian stated that it was the fans who helped the side pick themselves up.

"We had positive things," Ayew stated to the website. "But when you don't win you see them."

"The fans were behind us the whole game," the Ghanaian admitted. "And helped us to push and try to get back into it."

"We had chances and we need to work on our play in the two boxes," Ayew concluded. "Offensively and defensively, and hopefully we can start winning games."