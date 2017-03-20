Manchester United announce 2017/18 pre-season tour of the USA

Another one of the Premier League's giant clubs are expected to go stateside this summer, with 13-time Premier League winners Manchester United announcing their plans to head to the United States of America on a two-week tour.

Here, there and everywhere

United have a long illustrious history with visits across the Atlantic, starting way back in the 1950 when they visited the States to take on local teams as part of a post-season tour. In the previous two tours of the country back in 2014 and 2015 they amassed over half a million fans to their games, including their record-breaking clash with Real Madrid back in 2014 which saw over 109,000 people in the Michigan Stadium.

The tour will take place over a fortnight as preparation for the then upcoming 2017/18 Premier League season, United will play five games over that time in five different cities with visits to Los Angeles,Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington DC.

It is still unknown who Jose Mourinho's side will come up against during their time in the States, but it is expected to be a mixture of local sides and some of the biggest names in the game with a rumours of a possible derby with Manchester City who have also announced their intentions of their own tour of the country.

The best possible preparation

After two consecutive years of visiting the States, United decided to broaden their horizon's last pre-season with a tour of the Far East but it was far from a success for Mourinho's side.

Beijing was supposed to host the first meeting between Mourinho and Pep Guardiola for their new respective clubs, but that was called off hours before kick-off due the condition of the waterlogged pitch.

Mourinho hinted as far back as last summer of a possible return to the USA, and executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward stated that the trip will be the best possible preparation for the Red Devils.

“Visiting North America will give the team the best possible preparation for the new season," he told manutd.com. "Using top-class training facilities and playing in some great stadiums."

“We have witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the club in the US in recent years," Woodward concluded. "So naturally it is something that everybody is very much looking forward to this summer.”