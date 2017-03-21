Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney expected to rejoin Everton this summer

Wayne Rooney is expected to return to Everton this summer, according to The Independent.

The forward, 31, has fallen out of favour at Manchester United and a deal to return to his boyhood club seems all but likely to conclude this summer.

According to the report in The Independent, United would waive any transfer fee for Rooney, leading to a free transfer. Rooney would also have to take a wage cut in the region of 50 per-cent, coming down to around £150,000 per week.

The possibility of a move has been in the air since Rooney returned to Goodison Park to take part in Duncan Ferguson’s testimonial against Villarreal two seasons ago. The England captain passed the acid test as he received a warm reception from the Everton faithful.

Since then, that appearance has been seen as one that planted the seeds for a finally realistic return to Merseyside.

Both Everton manager Ronald Koeman and Director of Football Steve Walsh have both alluded to the possibility of bringing Rooney back into the fold on Merseyside.

Only a few weeks ago, the pair told Sky Sports News that they would jump at the chance to bring Rooney back to the club if the deal was possible.

Now, with both clubs seemingly happy for a deal to go through, it now only comes down to the fine details, if the reports are to be believed.

Interest in Rooney remains from aboard, specifically China and the MLS but it is believed the forward - who left Everton in 2004 - harbours ambitions to return to his boyhood club.

The prodigal son returns?

A return to Goodison Park for Rooney has been on the cards for a number of years. Prior to the permanent signing of Romelu Lukaku, former boss Roberto Martinez attempted to bring Rooney back but was unsuccessful in his efforts.

Koeman has spoken openly about Rooney on a number of occasions and has continued to state that if he believes the forward can offer something to his squad then it makes sense to move for him.

Many Everton fans and higher ups at the club would like to see the dynamic between the club’s once future in Rooney and the present day hopes in the form of Ross Barkley and Tom Davies.

The signing of Rooney is not just a big one on the pitch, but also off it. Despite the reported decline in his talents and abilities, he still remains as England captain and he is still a worldwide name.

Everton can benefit commercially, something they’ve lacked for a number of years, by signing Rooney.

A potential partner for Romelu Lukaku

If Lukaku stays on Merseyside, Rooney could prove to be the best forward he’s partnered with. It would also seemingly match Lukaku’s ability to see Everton sign higher profile players.

Lukaku’s future still looms large over the club and the seeming return of Rooney will only spark speculation. The 23-year-old frontman has told the club about his ambition to play in the Champions League and has turned down the current contract offer he has on the table.

He is expected to sit down with Ronald Koeman once he returns from this international break with Belgium.

Regardless of whether or not the Belgian remains at the club this summer, the Toffees will have to sign some sort of forward in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their squad for next season.

Arouna Koné is expected to leave on a free, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a talented prospect but remains just that for now and Everton are not expected to pick up the £14 million option they have to sign Enner Valencia on a permanent basis from West Ham United.