West Ham United unable to recall Reece Oxford despite injury crisis

West Ham United have been dealt a blow in their search for a solution to solve their current injury crisis, with it been revealed that they can't recall youngster Reece Oxford from his loan spell from Reading despite the injury to central defender Winston Reid.

Will have to improvise

Despite Saturday bringing the disappointing 3-2 defeat to Premier League champions Leicester City, it has also brought around a selection crisis for Slaven Bilic.

The Hammers suffered three separate seemingly long-term injuries, with Michail Antonio having to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's England squad and Pedro Obiang seemingly out for the remainder of the campaign.

Arguably the biggest blow will to defender Reid, who has been one of the key figures in Bilic's side throughout the season, but is expected to be sidelined for a least four weeks.

There was some hope that Oxford could be brought back from his loan spell where he has only made two appearances for the Royals, but there is nothing in his contract to state so which is also believed to be a similar situation for Reece Burke who is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Leading them all the way

Oxford is one of the hottest young talents in the country since making his breakthrough last season, and has began to make waves but at club and international level.

The 18-year-old has been heavily involved with the youth levels of England for a few seasons, captaining the U17's at the 2015 European Championships.

He is expected to pull on the armband once again this time for the U19's, who are looking to secure their place at this summer's tournament and manager Keith Downing expects Oxford to boost their chances of qualification.

“Reece Oxford has most recently been with the U20s," Downing told whufc.com. "But for this campaign will be a key member of the group heading into three crucial Euro qualifiers."

“Reece will add his qualities," the coach stated to the club's website. "To help bolster our chances of reaching this summer’s finals in Georgia."

“To have that flexibility across the age groups is testament to the working relationship between our national coaches," he concluded. "As we look to maximise the talent we have at our disposal.”