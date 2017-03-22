Marcus Rashford can be an excellent option from the bench, states Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that Marcus Rashford could be a great impact sub for the Red Devils, bringing what he states as "another direction" to their game in the final stages.

Taking the game to them

It has been a tough first full season for the 19-year-old after his meteoric rise in the final leg of the previous campaign, with Rashford managing seven goals so far compared to the eight he scored in just 18 appearances the previous season.

Rashford was given his opportunity to shine last Sunday in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he dazzled in the routine 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough. The youngster proved deadly throughout especially with his pace, and with 18 appearances of 38 this season coming from the bench Mourinho hinted that he could possibly work better as a impact sub.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs touches of the ball in order to play," he said. "(Ander) Herrera, (Michael) Carrick and (Paul) Pogba too."

“Sometimes in the last 20 minutes," the coach stated. "I explore other options."

I put Marcus Rashford on to go in another direction," Mourinho stressed. "But, generally, I try to make do with the qualities that my players have.”

Spirit is rubbing off

Sunday's scoreline certainly didn't flatter United, despite their two-goal lead they were pushed late on by a Boro under new manager Steve Agnew.

But a late goal from Antonio Valencia sealed the three points in what was a solid performance from Mourinho's side, and defender Phil Jones who has recently returned from international duty with injury has stated his spirit is rubbing off on the squad.

"There is strength in depth in the squad and it showed," Jones told manutd.com after Sunday's victory. "It shows the fight in the squad, not literally, but it shows we are prepared to fight for each other."

"You can't buy that," the defender admitted to the club's website. "It is in everyone. It rubs off on us from the manager."