Hugo Lloris admits that his future at Tottenham depends on Mauricio Pochettino

Hugo Lloris has admitted that his future at Tottenham Hotspur depends on whether Mauricio Pochettino stays in charge of the club.

The goalkeeper only recently signed a new contract at Spurs until 2022 and has become one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and remains an incredibly important part to Spurs' success going forward.

Lloris admits that his future is linked to Pochettino remaining as Spurs manager

Despite signing the new contract though there have been reports that Paris-Saint Germain are keen on bringing both Lloris and Pochettino to the club, and the Frenchman admitted that his future at Spurs is linked to whether Pochettino remains in charge.

When he was asked bout his future by Le Figaro, Lloris said that his "destiny" at Spurs is "linked to Mauricio" being at the club as he "matters a lot to me" as it is a "relationship that goes beyond football" and for him it is clear that Pochettino will "one day will be the best manager in the world."

Lloris went on to say that Pochettino's "presence and our relationship" on and off the field are the "most important elements for me" to whether he remains at Spurs for the long haul.

Lloris is 'motivated' to win silverware at Spurs sooner rather than later

Since joining Spurs from Lyon in 2012, Lloris has made over 200 appearances for the club, becoming one of the Spurs' best players. But one thing that he has not done yet is win silverware and he has admitted it is something that he wants to achieve sooner rather than later.

Talking about winning trophies at Spurs, Lloris said that this is something that "you cannot refuse" as every player wants to win silverware but this doesn't mean that he is "desperate." The 'keeper is is hoping that the team will win silverware "again" to once again show how big a club they are.

The goalkeeper added that "Tottenham is not a club that always wins" but it is very clear that "we are trying to create something" going forward but it is also "not easy to fight European monsters" but for all of the players "it is a motivation" which drives everyone to be better.