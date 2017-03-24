Liverpool FC international round-up: Coutinho and Firmino help Brazil hammer Uruguay

Liverpool pair Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho were both impressive as Brazil thrashed Uruguay 4-1 on Thursday night to move one step closer to sealing their qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The pair started in a tantalising front three that included Barcelona's Neymar in Montevido, though former Reds striker Luis Suárez, his nation's all-time top goalscorer, was uninvolved due to suspension.

Former Liverpool centre-back Sebastián Coates - now playing for Sporting CP in Portugal - lasted the full 90 minutes for the home side but couldn't prevent a comprehensive defeat.

Coutinho and Firmino both stand out for sublime Brazil

Edinson Cavani's early penalty handed Uruguay the lead but Brazil eventually came out on top as former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho - now at Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande - scored a hat-trick and Neymar netted a stunning lob.

Coutinho completed 86 minutes and showed flashes of the mercurial talent that has established him as a crucial component at Liverpool, despite having been in disappointing form at club level in recent weeks.

The Reds' No.10 was more like his usual self with a confident display on the ball from the right of the attacking triumvirate, initiating the move that led to Paulinho's - and Brazil's - second goal of the night when the midfielder pounced on the rebound from Firmino's effort.

Firmino took up the central role that he has made his own for Liverpool and was withdrawn three minutes after Coutinho, but too was energetic and skilful throughout at the Estadio Centenario.

Tite's men won a seventh straight qualifier to open up a seven-point gap on Uruguay in the South American section of World Cup qualifying, while it was their eighth consecutive win under the head coach since his appointment in June 2016.

Coutinho and Firmino could also be involved in Brazil's second game of the international break when they host Paraguay in Sao Paulo on Wednesday at 1:45am.

If they win that game, the Seleção will become number one in FIFA's World Rankings for the first time in seven years. The Reds duo will then embark on a 6,000-mile trip to Merseyside as they face a race to prove their respective fitness in time to face Everton in the derby on Saturday lunchtime.

Mané makes cameo for Senegal while Brewster is among the goals again

Closer to home, Sadio Mané was involved from the bench as Senegal drew 1-1 with Nigeria at League Two outfit Barnet FC's The Hive Stadium in London.

The winger came on with 25 minutes to play of the international friendly, with Moussa Sow handing Senegal the lead before Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored from the penalty spot with seven minutes left to seal a draw.

Elsewhere, Rhian Brewster continued to impress for England Under-17s as he scored a brace in a 5-3 European Championship qualifying victory over the Czech Republic.

The 16-year-old striker, one of Liverpool's highest-rated young talents, now has nine goals in nine appearances for Steve Cooper's U17s. The young Three Lions also face both Slovenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina over the next five days.

The top team from each group, and the the seven best runners-up, qualify for the tournament's finals in Croatia this summer, England currently topping their group with four wins from four.