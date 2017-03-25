Liverpool U23s star Harry Wilson desperate to be in and around the first-team more regularly

Liverpool's Harry Wilson says he is desperate to be involved more often with the club's first-team, after training with them before matches recently despite not making the match-day squads.

Wilson ​joined the Reds at Under-9s level, bursting onto the scene in October 2013 when he became the youngest international in Wales' history, coming on against Belgium at the age of 16 years and 207 days.

A string of unfortunate injuries stifled Wilson's progress for a short while, but the youngster has found his stride this season, flourishing since being appointed as captain of the Under-23s.

In scoring a total of 25 goals, Wilson has turned several heads, Jürgen Klopp's included.

Wilson reflects on making the step up

Reflecting on his step up on the international stage, Wilson said:​"I was very young when I made my Wales debut. There aren't many players who play for their country at 16 so it was a massive honour for me."

And on his past few years, the winger - who turned 20 earlier this week - explained: ​"I've had a few injuries which probably stopped me from progressing. But I feel as though I've moved on now that I've made my Liverpool debut. I'm just itching for more game time with the first team."

Yet he feels he has improved this season since being given the armband for Liverpool's U23s side, which he has lived up to spectacularly.

​"I've enjoyed the captaincy and I think it's helped me as a person and as a player. You still have to try and play your own game but you also have a responsibility to try and help the team a bit more as well. I always try to lead by example," ​Wilson insisted.

He added: ​"I feel that I can play anywhere at the higher end of the pitch. I like to affect games and to drift infield if I'm on the wing but I've got no problem with staying wide either."

​​​Extra work paying off

​​Having put in extra work on the training field with Academy director Alex Inglethorpe earlier in the campaign, Wilson believes it's all starting to pay off for him.

"I've been working on things that weren't as strong," said Wilson. "Finishing on my right foot is one example and I've done a lot of work with Alex on that."

Wilson, who made his first-team debut in an FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle in January, also revealed: "I also feel that my defensive work has got better, as well as the positions I get myself in so I am able to press forwards or press backwards."

​"Playing a first team game at Anfield would be great but I've got to keep developing and continue working hard first. Then hopefully that chance will come," ​concluded Wilson.

The latest in a long line of young talents

Wilson is now the latest of the Academy graduates to make the step up at Liverpool, following in the footsteps of Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom have featured in the Premier League this season.

His impressive and consistent record for the Under-23's is proof of what he is capable of and with Klopp's belief in giving youth a chance, Wilson could see his opportunities for the first-team increase in the near future.