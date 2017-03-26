Martial reveals love for Man United fans and their unwavering support

Anthony Martial revealed that the Manchester United fans make the club special to be a part of and when they cheer him during matches it spurs him on to do better.

The striker became an instant hit with the fans at Old Trafford when he scored a brilliant solo goal against fierce rivals Liverpool on his debut in September 2015 and since then has remained a firm favourite amongst the supporters.

The United fans make me feel at home, says Martial

Therefore in a recent interview, Martial spoke about his love for United and the fans and revealed they are one of the main reasons why he would like to continue at the club for years to come.

Speaking in an interview with Inside United, Martial said that for him what is special at United is the supporters and since he came to the club they have been "really outstanding with me" and because of that that "goes along way to make me feel at home" and therefore itsmakes "me really keen to stay here at the club."

Martial started his career in France with Lyon before moving to Monaco, where his talent shone through and ended with him securing a big money move to United and he believes that United's fan base can be more encouraging than the spectators in his home country.

Martial revealed that when playing in France that "even if you're one of the best players around" they start to get on your back by "booing and jeering you" if you don't score for a couple of games but in England that is different as they "cheer you on so you might be able to score" so from that then you can start to grow in confidence and play better.

Martial 'happy' to hear his song chanted by the United fans

While he has been at United the fans have started singing their own song about Martial and when he was asked whether he was aware of it, he said "yes, it's always nice to hear that song" as during the game it "really pushes" him to do even better than usual and it "really makes you give everything" to the fans as you don't want to "let those fans down in any way."

The striker continued on to say that "I honestly think every time they sing it" that it always makes him as "happy as the first time I heard it" as it means they are behind you all the time which makes things better for the player.