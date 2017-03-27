Premier League relegation battle: Who looks set to survive?

The battle for Premier League survival is hotting up, with just nine games remaining for most teams. With Leicester City, currently in 15th, not numerically safe, there are several teams still in the mix.

But who will survive and who will go down?

15th: Leicester City - 30 points

Under Claudio Ranieri, Leicester looked devoid of confidence and in real trouble of getting caught up in the relegation scrap. A change of manager, however unpopular, has seen them win three consecutive games in the Premier League, easing fears around the club.

Credit has to be given to Craig Shakespeare for the way in which he has turned things round. Reverting to the same system that proved so successful last season in the title success, the players have re-found their mojo and are playing with a guile and verve that had been missing at the King Power for so long.

Momentum is key in a relegation battle, and it's exactly what Leicester have at the moment. Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez are slowly building up ahead of steam and their success in the Champions League has really lifted the mood around the club.

Remaining Fixtures

Leicester have two home fixtures up next which could provide them with even more breathing room, especially if they secure three points against Sunderland who are currently in the bottom three.

However, their participation in the Champions League congests their fixture list more than those around them. Six games in 18 days will be a huge demand on the team but if they can continue their momentum, they'll remain in the top tier and close the chapter on a relatively poor campaign.

Key Men

Both Vardy and Mahrez were pivotal in Leicester's title charge last season and when they are on form, the whole side looks a completely different prospect - just look at the recent home win against Liverpool in which Vardy looked back to his former self with his pace and finishing touch proving key.

16th: Crystal Palace - 28 points

Some managers are simply made for relegation battles, and Big Sam is certainly one of them. Having looked in real trouble when they crashed to a 4-0 defeat against Sunderland in February, the Eagles have improved considerably of late with three wins in a row giving them a four point cushion over the bottom three.

Three clean sheets in their last three games typify the corner they have turned since the arrival of Sam Allardyce. Mamadou Sakho, who came in during the January window, has hit the ground running and made a real impact at the heart of the defence, while Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke have the quality to continue to fire in the goals for Palace.

Remaining Fixtures

Palace's remaining fixtures are tough to say the least. Still to play each of the top six, in which they didn't pick up a single point in the corresponding fixtures earlier in the season, Allardyce's side face a daunting run-in. That leaves great importance on games against Southampton, Leicester, Burnley and Hull - the last three of which could well be crucial in deciding who remains and who departs from the Premier League.

Key Men

Mamadou Sakho has tightened up the Palace back four admirably and with a goal difference of -10, their record is considerably better than those around them. The Frenchman's influence on the side could be invaluable come the end of the season.

17th: Swansea City - 27 points

If you'd asked many football fans few months ago whether they thought Swansea would be in the Premier League season, they'd probably have said no. However, Paul Clement's introduction at the helm has made a key impact at a crucial time for the Swans.

Nonetheless, the pressure remains on Swansea, with back-to-back defeats against Hull and Bournemouth piling pressure back onto the squad with just 9 games to go. If their previous games are anything to go by, I'd still favour them to avoid the drop. Their next game against Middlesbrough is crucial and promises to be pivotal to both teams hopes of staying up.

Remaining Fixtures

Games against Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United will be tough for Paul Clement's side, but home ties against Boro, Stoke and West Brom will give the side a chance to pick up the remaining points they need. Those around them have tougher run-ins and you would put your money on Swansea surviving.

Key Men

Since returning to Swansea from Tottenham, Glyfi Sigurdsson has always had a crucial part to play in the side. His quality from deadball situations and his creativity on the ball make him a real handful for opposition defenders and he will be crucial to helping them avoid the bottom three come May.

18th: Hull City - 24 points

Much like Swansea, no one would have given Hull a chance in January - they were considered a sure bet for relegation. 9 games without a win under Mike Phelan was seen to be the final nail in the coffin for the Tigers, with a promising start to the season fading into nothing.

Step up Marco Silva. Arriving in January, Silva has propelled the side up the table and given them a real chance of survival with nine games left of the season. Crucial to his success has been an impressive record at the KCOM stadium in which the side have maintained an unbeaten record since Silva's arrival.

Remaining Fixtures

Hull fans will be quietly hopeful heading into the business end of the season, with more home games on the calendar than away ones. If they can maintain their impressive form at the KCOM with games against West Ham, Middlesbrough, Watford and Sunderland, they should avoid the drop.

However, it could come down to improvements in their record on the road. Not since August 20th have Hull won away from home and with trips to Manchester City, Stoke, Southampton and Palace, Premier League survival could simply come down to retaining their home form.

Key Men

Oumar Niasse has proved his worth to Hull already this season and the striker's ability to fashion and finish a chance could be pivotal in Hull's run in. Likewise, Tom Huddlestone's experience in the heart of the midfield is likely to play a key role. Having recaptured his best form, his influence within the side has grown as the season has wore on, and his leadership will be needed if Hull are to survive.

19th: Middlesbrough - 22 points

Similar to those around them, a managerial change has provided a catalyst at a crucial time for Middlesbrough. Aitor Karanka was guiding his side to Premier League relegation with the team desperately lacking in attacking intent and penetration. However, since parting company with the Spaniard, there has been a slight improvement in fortunes.

Against United, Middlesbrough displayed an attacking verve to their play that has long since been missing and although they came away on the wrong side of the result, it will provide hope going into their remaining fixtures.

Remaining Fixtures

On paper, Middlesbrough have a chance to dig themselves out of danger - with away games against Swansea, Hull and Bournemouth followed by home ties against Burnley and Sunderland.

However, based on current form, every side will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Middlesbrough. The side are in desperate need of some momentum and a couple of big wins in the coming weeks would restore some confidence and give them fresh hope of survival. A tough final four fixtures will put the pressure firmly on Boro, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

Key Men

Everyone knows the quality that Alvaro Negredo has in his locker. As the clubs top goalscorer this season, now is the time he needs to step up and claw his side out of danger.

20th: Sunderland - 20 points

Surely, surely this time the great escape will be one step too far for Sunderland.

Having failed to score in seven of their last eight games in all competitions, Sunderland have failed to make any real improvements in the last few months and seem to be missing a spark and drive within their side.

They look lethargic and out of ideas at the moment and David Moyes will be a worried man heading into the final fixtures of the season, with his side at the bottom of the table.

However, it seems like we are always in a position where Sunderland seem the favourites to go down, only for them to get their act together and pull something out of the bag at the last second. Could this season finally be one step too far for them?

Remaining Fixtures

On paper, Sunderland have a great chance of picking up some crucial wins. Games against Boro, Leicester and Hull, as well as Swansea and Bournemouth at home will ultimately decide their fate, with all of those fixtures providing a chance for Moyes' side to gain some momentum and pull off the great escape one more time.

Their final two games against Arsenal and Chelsea mean they will need to get themselves out of the bottom three before the last week of the season, unless Fabio Borini can step up with another penalty at the Bridge to send the Sunderland fans into pandemonium.

Key Men

There's only one man that truly stands out in the current Sunderland team and that's Jermain Defoe. The 33-year-old proved at the weekend what a natural goalscorer he is, scoring his 30th international goal for England after slotting the ball into the right hand corner.

My bottom three come May

Unfortunately for Sunderland, I just can't see them pulling off another great escape. While their fixture list makes for decent reading for the next week or two, games against Arsenal and Chelsea to finish off their campaign means they have a lot of work to cram in to just six games.

Likewise, Middlesbrough's lack of momentum and guile will surely see them fall back down to the Championship. Unlike those around them, Boro haven't received a significant boost after parting ways with their manager and everyone will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing them - a stark contrast from earlier in the season when Boro would always have the potential to cause an upset in their locker.

The third team to go down is where it gets a little trickier. Hull, for all their recent form, will struggle if they can't better their record on the road. Silva has the players playing with a certain confidence and swagger that was lacking in the opening stages of the season and you wouldn't put it past him to cap off what has been an exceptional season for him since joining in January.

The very questioning of whether Hull will survive or not is testament to that. However, I still think he'll come up short and with Swansea enjoying a good patch of form, it will be hard for Hull to close the gap. When you look at the two sides, it's obvious who has more quality about them and for all their hard work, the Tigers seem to have left it too little too late.