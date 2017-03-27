Sunderland captain O'Shea admits he was lucky not to have suffered similar fate to Ireland team-mate Coleman

Sunderland captain John O'Shea has admitted that he feels "lucky" to have walked away from Gareth Bale's controversial challenge in the Republic of Ireland's 0-0 draw with Wales with superficial injuries.

O'Shea was on the end of a high challenge from Real Madrid winger Bale during the fiery encounter, and he was arguably fortunate to have only seen a yellow card for the tackle.

Seamus Coleman was left with a double leg fracture later on in the game following Neil Taylor's late challenge, and O'Shea admitted that he felt "lucky considering what happened to Seamus."

"Thankfully I'm walking away from it, which is no problem", said the 35-year-old, who went on to say that "there could have been two red cards" on another night in what was a game that will be remembered for the poor challenges rather than the football.

Friday's match was O'Shea's 117th for the Republic of Ireland.

Stitches required

The Irishman said that he has had "plenty of stitches put in there" following the game, and despite that he hopes to be fit for selection ahead of Sunderland's trip to Watford this Saturday with the Black Cats seven points from safety.

O'Shea said that he has "no problem getting a hard tackle" but added that "it's a different story" if the tackle comes in late as Taylor and Bale's were during Friday night's World Cup qualifier.

Speaking about Coleman's injury, the former Manchester United defender said that he believes the Everton full-back will "recover quickly and be back on thay pitch as soon as possible".

"Hopefully everything goes to plan and he comes back as strong as ever", said O'Shea, who will miss tomorrow night's friendly against Iceland due to his injury problems while Coleman faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

O'Shea could next be in action for Sunderland this Saturday, when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in their latest battle to avoid the drop..