Sunderland's Jermain Defoe looking to finish the season strongly after netting on England return

Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe, has stated that he will need to "finish the season strong" and keep his head down if he want's another call-up to the England side having impressed on his return in the 2-0 win over Lithuania.

Just see what happens

The striker made his long-awaited return to the international set-up, with Defoe making his first appearance since 2013 having impressed all season with the struggling Black Cats with 14 league goals so far in the current campaign.

Defoe didn't make a cameo appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Germany earlier in the week, but was picked to start by Gareth Southgate in Sunday's clash at Wembley.

It was an emotional one to begin with as the striker lead youngster Bradley Lowrey onto the hallowed turf, but when the game kicked-off Defoe got down to the business. He opened the scoring 21 minutes in with his 20th international goal, before Jamie Vardy added a second in the second period.

There have already been calls for the 34-year-old to return to the squad for June's crucial qualifier against Scotland, but Defoe stated that he just wants to concentrate on finishing the season strongly at the Stadium of Light.

“Obviously," Defoe told reporters when asked how he can get back into the squad. "I’ve got to go back to my club and make sure we finish the season strong.

“Like I’ve always done," the veteran striker stated. "I’ll keep my head down and see what happens.”

"It’s good to be back," Defoe added on his return to the squad. "Just to win the game was important and we did that. It’s hard to put in words really to be back."

A surreal feeling

Defoe is certainly a experienced figure that the dressing room could use in the qualifying process for the Russian World Cup next summer, and it is clear that his career and presence has had a profound effect on some players in Southgate's dressing room.

Defoe was only 18 when he was on loan at Bournemouth and equaled the post-ward records by scoring in ten consecutive games, one player that remembers it well is Adam Lallana and he stated it is surreal to be playing with someone like Defoe.

“My dad used to take me to watch Bournemouth play when he famously scored for 10 games in a row," Lallana stated when talking about playing with Defoe. "So to be playing with him for England is quite surreal at times."

“But it's the Jermain Defoe of old that you always know," the Liverpool midfielder stressed. "And you bet your bottom dollar he's going to score a goal and he did to get us on the way.”

“He deserves it because he's been playing some of the best football of his career this season," the 28-year-old admitted. “I think he's here on merit and he's proved what he's about."

"What he can bring and what an option he is for Russia in a year's time," Lallana concluded. “It still feels like you're playing with a 25-year-old Jermain Defoe.”