Starlet Domingos Quina reveals reasoning behind West Ham swap

West Ham United starlet Domingos Quina has revealed his reasoning behind his swap from Chelsea to the Hammers, stating that the Blues knew he was leaving.

Made a lot of sense

The 17-year-old has been considered one of the brightest young talents on the continent, having won the U17 European Championships with his international side Portugal last summer.

Chelsea looked to have nabbed yet another young talent in the midfielder, as he had a brief time training with the Blues.

But Quina ended up signing for Slaven Bilic's side instead, having made appearances in the friendly against Juventus and two Europa League qualifiers.

He has continued to impress in Terry Westley's under-23 side, and the youngster revealed his decision why he preferred a move to the London Stadium.

“Chelsea knew I was leaving," Quina told The Sun. "I was training on my own for a few weeks and there were rumours of me going to others teams."

“Shortly after that West Ham came in," the midfielder stated, "I spoke to Slaven Bilic and what he said to me made a lot of sense."

“My agent Aidy Ward called me two weeks before pre-season," the 17-year-old revealed. "And told me I might have the chance of going to the US with West Ham’s first team."

“From then on I’ve been in the first-team squad and first-team changing room," Quina added. "I’m really enjoying it."

Compared to one of the best

Quina is proving to be quite the versatile midfielder thus far, having played further up in the middle of the park almost in an attacking midfielder role.

Though he hasn't been given many first-team opportunities, his coaches have already compared his style to one of the best, with Quina revealing he has been compared to Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

Modric also came into prominence in the English capital with West Ham's bitter rivals Tottenham, but though flattered by the links, Quina stated that he is still in a learning process.

“The West Ham coaches think I’m more like a Luka Modric-style of player," he stated. "I can play eight or 10."

“I’ve also played as a No 6 for the U23s," he said to the newspaper. “It’s still a learning process."

"But I prefer to be on the ball as much as I can and score goals," Quina concluded. "I want to be an eight in the future too.”