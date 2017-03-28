UEFA Women’s Champions League - FC Barcelona vs FC Rosengård Preview: Barca hold advantage as Swedes come to town

The first leg between the two would hardly go down as a classic in women’s football, but it was an intense midfield battle between two very even teams.

In the end FC Barcelona emerged victorious, after a 45th minute goal from Leila Ouahabi, who celebrated her 24th birthday in the first leg. It was enough to ensure a 1-0 victory for the Catalans. Perhaps more importantly they got that all important away goal, that forces FC Rosengård into attacking mode.

Can Rosengård turn things around?

After the game, FC Rosengård coach, Jack Majgaard Jensen stressed that his team were too passive, were too often caught out of position, and couldn’t play their way out of the opposition's pressure in the first leg. Majgaard Jensen and Rosengård have left nothing to chance and has travelled to Barcelona three days before the game to be suitably prepared.

However, they will have to make do without the services of Hanna Folkesson, Emma Pennsäter and prolific goal scorer Lotta Schelin, who injured her hamstring in the first leg. Furthermore, Sofie Junge Pedersen, who started the first leg, is questionable.

At the press conference after the game, Majgaard Jensen was convinced his side could up their level a notch or two, which has to be the requirement if they want to challenge a strong Barcelona side. In the last five Champions League campaigns for FCR, the quarterfinals has been the last stop in four of them.

Barcelona bidding for the final four

Whilst the league has yet to start for FCR, who have only had competitive games in the Swedish Cup, Barcelona are fully involved in league action. Since the last Champions League game, Barcelona were in action against Sporting Huelva. They ran away with a clear 5-1 victory, with goals coming from Olga Garcia Perez, Mariona Caldentey, Patricia Guijarro, Vicky Losada and Jenni Hermoso.

That takes the Blaugrana’s league record to 19 wins, two draws and two losses, with 73 goals scored and just nine goals conceded. Barcelona are one of the most interesting teams to follow when they attack, but they also showed in the first leg that tactically they can play to neutralise the opposition. Barca showed great defensive composure to close down Marta for long stretches of the game.

Nothing is decided in this quarterf-inal, with just a 1-0 reuslt in the first leg. In the likes of Marta and Lieke Martens, among others, Rosengård know they have the players who can turn this around. But Barcelona showed that they were well equipped to deal with those types of players. The Spaniards themselves have the players to punish a Rosengård team who, arguably, have to push forward.