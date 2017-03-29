Scottish youngster Ethan Hamilton enjoying life at Manchester United

Manchester United starlet Ethan Hamilton has insisted he has "really settled down" in the North West after making the move from Scotland back in 2014.

Life is great

The Scotsman is one of the hottest prospects that United have had in the academy for some time, but it hasn't been an easy road for the 18-year-old to get this point.

United have been tracking Hamilton since the age of 12, and at the age of 15 he had the opportunity to sign for a number of big clubs but always knew that United was his dream move.

He finally made the move to the Theatre of Dreams back in 2014 from Edinburgh boys club Hutchinson Vale, leaving his family behind and has established himself at the club since.

Hamilton has proven a key figure in Kieran McKenna's Under-18 side, a big factor in this run of form is his family joining him in the North West and while speaking of his experiences with the Red Devils he insisted that he is settled into life away from Scotland.

“Life is great at United," Hamilton told the Daily Record. "I’m really settled down there now.”

“I’m at Carrington every day and it’s hard for me to put into words," the youngster admitted. "What it’s like being around the big-name first-team players."

“It’s amazing to see these guys," the Scotsman stated to the paper. "Look at what they do and how they act around the place.

" I try to emulate them and take in as much information as I can," the 18-year-old added. “I’m playing for the Under-18 side at the moment and I’ve had a good season so far."

Taking him under his wing

One player that followed a very similar path to that of Hamilton is former United and now West Brom midfielder Darren Fletcher, who also started his career at Hutchinson Vale before been scouted at the age of 11 by United.

Fletcher worked his way up the system going on to make 223 appearances for the club, while also amassing 11 major trophies including a Champions League title in the 2007-08 season.

The Scottish international moved onto the Hawthorns back in 2015, but Hamilton had contact with the 33-year-old and insisted that he took him under his wing in the early days.

“Fletch was brilliant with me from day one,” he added. “He’d see me in the canteen and come over."

"He’s a friendly guy so he made me feel really welcome," the midfielder stated about his fellow compatriot. “He knew I’d taken the same route as him so I suppose he wanted to take me under his wing a bit."



“But just seeing the way he carries himself," Hamilton concluded. "I tried to take bits of that and watch how he played as well.”