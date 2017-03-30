Mourinho: Man Utd want Ibrahimović to stay but will support a decision either way

Jose Mourinho says that he would be happy for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his family if he decides to leave Manchester United at the end of the season but really would like to forward to remain at the club if possible.

Ibrahimovic is currently in discussion over whether he and the club will extend his contract at the club after signing an initial one-year deal in the summer with an option for a further year.

Mourinho 'happy' with whatever Ibrahimovic decides to do at the end of the season

The striker has been a huge success for United this season having already netted 26 goals in all competitions to date and despite Mourinho hoping he remains in Manchester, he would hold no grudges if the 35-year-old opts to leave in the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho said that he is "calm" while "waiting for the decision" to come from Ibrahimovic to confirm what his plans are for next year.

Mourinho added that "if the decision is for him to stay" then everyone at the club would be "delighted with that" but on the other hand also "if his deicison is to leave" then Mourinho says that he will be "happy" for Ibrahimovic as he deserves to be in control of his own future next season.

The United manager went on to say that Ibrahimovic has been a "big part of our success this season" but overall the "human being is more important" than both the "player and the team" and if the decision does arrive that he wants to leave and have a "different reality, so be it."

Zlatan linked to a number of clubs but must finish season strong with United

Their have been mulitple reports in recent months that both LA Galaxy and Napoli are looking to sign the striker in the summer but for now he remains a United player and he will be looking to finish the season with even more silverware in his pocket.

The problem though is that the striker will once again be suspended for United's game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at Old Trafford as he completes his three-match ban for his elbow on Tyrone Mings.