Zlatan Ibrahimović confirms Manchester United contract talks

Manchester United fans have received a major boost in terms of their star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, with the Swede confirming that he has held contract extension talks with the club.

Zlatan: let's see what happens

The striker has been excellent since his arrival as a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, already managing to score 26 goals so far this season.

The Swede has been missing for two games after picking up a suspension in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and will serve the final game of his ban in Saturday's clash with West Brom.

Many at Old Trafford have fallen for the charismatic Swede, seeing calls for the 35-year-old to extend his stay, with the option of a year extension written into the original contract.

There have been rumours of a possible exit with America and the MLS one of the possibilities, but the Swede confirmed that there have been contract talks.

Ibrahimović initially told media, "let's see what happens," but did confirm that the player and the club "are talking," offering a reminder that he has "an option for another year."

"I want to do great as long as I'm here, so let us see, there is a lot of time."

"I'm enjoying being at a a fantastic club, without doubts," the 35-year-old stressed. "One of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach."

Ibrahimović expressed his delight that "people wanted me" at United and so he "chose the club, the best English club; that's the way it works."

Break the bank

It is expected to be another big summer in the North West, as United looked to splash the cash once again to battle for the Premier League title.

The latest rumour has been one of Barcelona's deadly forward trio Neymar, who recently revealed his admiration for the English top-flight.

However having recently signed a new contract in October with a starting release clause of £181m, manager José Mourinho stated that it is just speculation.

"It's speculation," Mourinho told ESPN about the Neymar rumours. "I always try to be objective and pragmatic with clubs and to ask them what they can give me."

"To ask for Neymar is absurd," the manager stated. "A club like Barcelona cannot and will not lose Neymar."

Mourinho concluded: "So much that I think it is like trying to break into a safe - impossible."