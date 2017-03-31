Pre-match analysis: Tigers look to pounce on poor West Ham form as Snodgrass returns

With both Hull City and West Ham United desperate for three points, Saturday afternoon's clash at the KCOM offers an intriguing encounter. As the Tigers look to bolster their survival hopes and their visitors find themselves without a win in five games, the fixture looks to be an entertaining contest, further spiced by the return of Robert Snodgrass to his former Club.

Snodgrass offers a threat but could be restricted

Snodgrass has failed to hit the ground running since joining West Ham in January and will be looking to kickstart a new chapter against his former Club. Even though Hull will be without the suspended Tom Huddlestone, such a task will be challenging for the Scotsman against a packed Hull midfield that will only be too aware of his qualities.

Faced with fellow attacking threat Manuel Lanzini, Marco Silva is likely to play a tight three in the engine room that will look to shut down space for the creative West Ham players. Silva has the ingredients to build successful teams on his own turf, unbeaten in 38 matches on home soil. The likes of Alfred N'Diaye, Sam Clucas and David Meyler will be looking to blunt the threats of Snodgrass and Lanzini to extend that record.

Yet the West Ham duo's capabilities don't just lie in open play. Both players are dead ball specialists, an area Hull have struggled to defend against this season. Although they are likely to be boosted by the return of Curtis Davies, the physical prowess of Andy Carroll could offer a real headache for the hosts.

Hull look to capitalise on poor West ham defensive record

However, only three top flight teams have a worse defensive record than West Ham, with Hull being one of them. Like Snodgrass, new addition Jose Fonte has flattered to deceive thus far and a rejuvenated Oumar Niasse will be looking to utilise his pace and power to add to his four Hull City goals.

With Kamil Grosicki and Lazar Markovic offering tempo and creativity from attacking midfield, Hull will be looking to capitalise on a nervy West Ham side that have been linked with a new manager this week as Slaven Bilic comes under pressure.