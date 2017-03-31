José Mourinho shares regret over Bastian Schweinsteiger treatment after Chicago switch

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated that he regrets his treatment of coveted midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger after the German secured his move to MLS side Chicago Fire.

Wish him a happy life

Schweinsteiger came over from Germany with a great reputation, with former manager Louis van Gaal signing his former player from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2015.

However, his short spell in England proved to be a disappointing one for the German despite the love from the United fans, with the midfielder lacking form and fitness which saw him reduced 35 appearances and two goals across his two seasons at the club.

Mourinho's arrival in the summer saw the exodus of Schweinsteiger from the squad. Ther German legend made just four appearances under him, and ahead of Saturday's clash with West Brom Mourinho shared his regret at his treatment for the World Cup winner.

“I do regret it, yeah,” Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. “What would I do differently? I would let him be in the squad."

“I knew in that moment we had too many players," the coach conceded to the press. "If you remember we had many players in a doubtful situation."

"But after knowing him as a professional and as a person," the 54-year-old added. "The way he was behaving and the way he was respecting my decisions as a manager, yes I regret."

"It is no problem for me admitting it and he knows that because I told him," he stressed. “I will miss a good guy, a good pro, a very good influence in training."

"But I had to let him go," Mourinho added. "And now [I] publicly wish him and his wife a very happy life in Chicago.”

A character test

It was very much expected that the German would make an exit from Old Trafford at some point, but it was a good show of determination from the German to break back into the squad and make a handful of appearances before his move to the States.

Schweinsteiger is expected to make his debut this Saturday against Montreal Impact, and ahead of the game the veteran midfielder stated that his time at United proved to be a test of character.

"I’m not really a negative thinker," the 32-year-old stressed. "It was a character test, that’s all."