David Moyes states Sunderland can't afford "half measures" ahead of crucial Watford clash

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, has stated that his struggling Black Cats can't afford to have "half measures" in the side going into a crucial last leg of the season.

Stand up and be counted

It has been yet another nightmare season on Wearside, as the Black Cats look a certainty to be relegated from the top-flight after having pulled miraculous escapes in the last few seasons.

Seven points currently separate them and top-flight safety ahead of a crucial week for Moyes' men, with three games against Watford, Leicester City and Manchester United in the next eight days or so.

There will be some confidence in Sunderland's side having already tasted victory over the Hornets and Foxes this season, and ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road Moyes stated that they can't afford to have "half measures" in the last nine matches.

“The games are running out for us and we have to win them now,” Moyes told his pre-match press conference. “There can be no half measures and we have to stand up and be counted.”

“We have to show we can do it [what we did at Crystal Palace] again," the manager stated to the press. “Watford have looked like a steady Premier League team and they’re a powerful side."

“They’ve given themselves a great chance of staying in the Premier League," the Scotsman added. "I think they have some good players in their team, so it’ll be a tough game for us.”

A great example

Sunderland's only realistic chance of surviving yet another relegation battle is striker Jermain Defoe, with the 34-year-old the only real reason that they have sort of chance of defeating the drop once again.

Defoe has managed 14 league goals so far this season, which saw him a return to the England set-up with a goal in the 2-0 win over Lithuania.

It is a very impressive goal tally considering the age of the veteran striker, and Moyes praised his star striker as a great example of how to prolong their career in the game.

"I think that when you live correctly," when talking about Defoe. "Then it gives you a great chance of longevity in your career."

"I have seen it with others," the 53-year-old admitted. "But I think Jermain's about the same."

"If you want to stay in the game you have to do that because the young ones are fit," the Black Cats manager stressed. "They're all very strong and fast and they're always trying to take over you."

Moyes concluded: "You have got to work harder the older you get to stay in the game."