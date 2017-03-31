Slaven Bilic wary of Hull City's threat ahead of Saturday's clash

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has stated that he is very much wary of the dangers that the rejuvenated Hull City side hold ahead of Saturday's trip to Humberside.

Have a chance

Despite a surprising start to the season under coach Mike Phelan, the Tigers dropped right back into trouble down at the bottom of the Premier League.

That eventually cost Phelan his job and was swiftly replaced by Marco Silva, many the questioned the ability of the former Olympiacos man to keep the Tigers afloat in the top-flight.

Silva looked to overhaul the side bringing eight players into the KCOM stadium, these new arrivals have improved their form vastly with five victory in his opening 13 games and Bilic stated that he is wary of his upcoming adversary's.

“They have improved points-wise," Bilic told his pre-match press conference. "Especially in the beginning when they beat Liverpool and all that.”

"Now, they have improved even more," the coach stressed to the press. "Got some wins and got the points they expected from their home games."

"They play football," the Croatian stated. "They like to pass the ball and the credit goes to Marco Silva, of course."

“They came from a position," Bilic added. "Where they were struggling big-time to a position where they have a chance.”

Not bothered by the speculation

Like Saturday's hosts the Hammers have also been struggling to find a good run of form, after a great start to 2017 Bilic's side have floundered since their 3-1 win over Southampton failing to win in the last five matches.

The Startford side currently find themselves on a three-game losing streak, this has seen the pressure on Bilic's position begin to increase over the past weeks with Reading's Jaap Stam rumoured to be coming in as his replacement.

The former Hammers player still has a year to run on his contract, and when prompted about the rumours he stated that he isn't bothered about the rumours of his exit from the London Stadium.

"I'm in my job," he stated in reference to the exit rumours. "I am happy and we're in a position where we can have a good finish to the season."

"We can climb up a few places if we win games," the 48-year-old stressed. "We can go a few places down if we don't win games."

"I am not bothered [about the speculation] to be fair," the coach admitted. "I was telling you the same last season and earlier this season when you were talking about a new contract."

"At the end of the day my contract is not running out," Bilic concluded. "I have another year here."