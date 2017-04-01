Howe reveals intent to create history at St Mary's

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed his side's intent to write their names in the history books, when they will make a short trip to South-Coast rivals Southampton and will look to grab their first ever win there.

The Cherries are currently 11th in the league, while the Saints are tenth, but have two games in hand and are ahead of goal-difference. Howe's men have recovered their form in 2017, after having failed to win a single league game since the turn of the year until March, with Howe picking up the March Manager of the Month award.

"Want to get the result for the supporters"

Howe, who will b quite satisfied with how the season has been so far, was vocal about his side's opportunities, after they succumbed to a fighting 3-1 defeat to Claude Puel's men at St. Mary's the last time the sides had faced each other.

The Englishman said: "We’ve never won away at Southampton and we want to create history. If we can get a result, we’ll see what happens from there."

Howe admitted that it's a "slightly different game" for them, but since Southampton are "the nearest club" to Bournemouth, the supporters know exactly what the fixture means.

The former Burnley boss also said that although, he knows that "it’s a difficult game" for the Cherries, they would certainly want "to get a result for the supporters."

The March Manager of the Month hopes that his side has "found a formula" and admitted that games like Southampton define how and where they will finish when the season ends.

Talking of their 3-1 defeat to the arch-rivals, Howe said that his side has learnt the lessons well. He said: “It was difficult because of the result, we played well in the first half but in the second half Southampton were the better team. That lingers so we want to put that right on Saturday.”

Can the Cherries head into the top ten?

A win at St. Mary's could take the Cherries into the top ten, before Southampton play the two games that they have in hand. And finishing inside the top half of the table looks like a very achievable target for Bournemouth, who play the trio of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea to play after their trip to Southampton.