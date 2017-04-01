AFC Bournemouth: March review

What a difference a month makes. After three defeats in three games in February AFC Bournemouth were slipping ever closer to the drop zone - but after a sensational March where the team picked up seven points from a possible nine they're only looking up the table.

Eddie Howe must take a huge amount of credit for sticking with his principles in this change in form - and was rewarded with the Premier League manager of the month for doing so - but his players produced some excellent performances as a result, finally looking like the team that got them so high up the table earlier in the campaign.

But who were the best from a very good bunch?

The stand out man in March

It can be nobody else other than Josh King. Scoring four crucial goals in three games was the key factor in AFC Bournemouth's recent form.

His finishing has been clinical, and even missing a penalty in the game against West Ham United didn't stop him from bagging a deserved hat-trick. That says it all when it comes to the confident mood the Norwegian is in right now.

​

Who else stood out?

Artur Boruc almost single-handedly won the Cherries a point against Manchester United at the start of March, so he has to get a mention - his improved presence when it comes to punching crosses and dealing with balls swung in the box has also helped ease the pressure on a defence that isn't particularly watertight.

Dan Gosling also stepped in for the injured Harry Arter and impressed with his non-stop running and pressing all over the pitch - earning him some acclaim after a difficult run of form.

Finally, centre backs Simon Francis and Steve Cook have looked an effective partnership in the centre of defence and been a big factor in the team's improved form.

Who needs to improve?

It would be harsh to single anyone out who was found lacking in March for Bournemouth.

On-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere would be the easiest to suggest, but when he comes on he’s always made an impact in games - but he’ll perhaps be looking to impress further so he can nail down a first team place in the final part of the season after being the Cherries' best player for most of the campaign so far.

