Chelsea vs Crystal Palace preview: Eagles looking to continue good form on return from international break

There are no easy games in the Premier League, and this certainly won’t be the case for Crystal Palace this weekend as they make the trip across London to face league leaders Chelsea.

Impresive form

Despite only being four points off the relegation zone, the eagles are in good form heading into this fixture. They have won each of their last three league games, keeping clean sheets in all three.

They also won the last fixture between the two sides at Stamford Bridge 2-1 back in August 2015.

Despite current form, a lot of the talk before the match as been about Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, as he continued his excellent form for the Ivory Coast during the international break, just a few months after switching from England.

On the matter, manager Sam Allardyce said: “Wilfried Zaha’s in a very, very good place, and that’s all I’m concerned about. Not ‘should it be England’.

“Zaha is improving his game, maturing in his game, because of his experience over the years, but also the experience he’ll gain at playing international football as as well as playing for Palace.”

Praise for Palace

Table topping Chelsea will head into the game full of confidence as they look to extending the gap to second place Tottenham Hotspur.

Although they are unbeaten in their last eight, the blues have only keep two clean sheets during this run.

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte has been been full of praise for his sides' upcoming oppenents, and believes their current position is not representative of the squad.

Conte said: “They have a lot of great players- Benteke is a top player, the same with Zaha. Townsend is another player I like a lot, Cabaye, Puncheon, a lot of great players.

“If you ask me why they are in this position, I don’t know. It’s very strange, When you have this team with these great players it can happen, like with Chelsea last season.”

Team News

Left-back Patrick Van Aanholt will not be lining up for the eagles due to an ankle injury, while Frasier Campbell and James McArthur will also be missing.

Forward Loic Remy is unavalible to face his parent club, while midfielder Mathieu Flamini could be avalible.

After missing both games for Belgium during the international break, Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is avalible for selection again.

However, top scorer Diego Costa and winger Victor Moses are both doubts.