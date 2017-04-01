Sadio Mané unlikely to be fit for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth in mid-week, says boss Jürgen Klopp

The injury that Sadio Mané picked up in Saturday's Merseyside derby victory is likely to keep the Liverpool winger sidelined for the mid-week visit of Bournemouth, says Jürgen Klopp.

The Senegal international was forced off shortly before the hour mark as the Reds beat Everton 3-1 at Anfield in the 228th edition of the derby, Mané having opened the scoring with a stunning goal after just eight minutes.

Yet his afternoon came to an abrupt halt after his ankle was caught under Leighton Baines as he tried to block the left-back's clearance and he hobbled off although he walked down the tunnel unencumbered.

Liverpool manager Klopp told his post-match press conference that Mané is unlikely to be fit to face Eddie Howe's Cherries at home on Wednesday night - but could not reveal a timeline on how long Mané could potentially be out for at such an early stage.

Mané doesn't look 'ready' for Bournemouth, says Klopp

He hailed the club's performance, insisting they "played a really good game" and said "nearly everything was performance", explaining: "We win it, the performance was good, then we lose Sadio Mané. When I saw him in the dressing room [after the game], it didn't look like he'll be ready for Wednesday."

Klopp insisted that Liverpool "will see" how Mané and monitor his condition throughout the coming days, hoping that his injury is "not that serious" but acknowledging it is "not nothing" which makes Liverpool's "life not easier."

The German couldn't offer any particular prognosis on the wide-man's injury issue, telling reporters that he didn't "know exactly" what type of injury Mané's was and that he didn't "want to speculate now."

"Obviously he has pain and it didn't look like it's only a knock or a muscle or something. But we have to wait," admitted Klopp.

The Reds boss also revealed that he was "looking for him [Mané] immediately" after he returned to the changing rooms at full-time, saying he "saw him on the bed" and that he had "already had treatment" and "it didn't look like he felt really comfortable."

The Liverpool forward will be sent for scans in the coming days to determine the full extent of his injury.

Mané the main man for Liverpool?

Any serious issue would be a huge setback for Liverpool, who sorely missed Mané when he represented Senegal at the African Cup of Nations in January - their chances of silverware in the EFL Cup and FA Cup both disappearing, while Premier League title ambitions were also damaged.

The No.19 is the club's top goalscorer this season with his strike against Everton his 13th league goal of the campaign, while he has also contributed five assists - meaning he has been directly involved in 18 goals, more than any other player.

But his characteristics and qualities and the fact he is the only natural winger in Klopp's squad ensures Mané is arguably as key as any to their chances of Champions League qualification.

With the Reds' final eight fixtures all against 'lesser' teams - 8th-placed West Bromwich Albion their highest-placed opposition - Liverpool will be even more reliant on the likes of Mané - who offer pace in behind and the ability to stretch the play, to open up packed defences.

Their downfall this season has undoubtedly been their record against the bottom-half teams, in fact the win over Everton means they are still unbeaten against the top 10 - winning nine matches and drawing six.

By contrast, they have won eight and lost five of their 15 matches against bottom-half teams - including four defeats to teams that started the day of the game in the relegation zone.

Liverpool will therefore hope that Mane, so often the difference-maker for them, is not seriously injured - or that they can maintain the unbeaten streak they are currently on in order to ensure a much-needed top-four finish come the end of the campaign.