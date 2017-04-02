Hull City 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings following an important win for the Tigers

Hull City earned a vital three points as they beat West Ham 2-1 at the weekend. The result sees Marco Silva's side just one point from safety after Swansea played out a goalless draw against Middlesbrough. The impossible task of retaining Premier League football now seems all the more plausible for the Tigers.
Player Ratings
Jakupovic - 7 - Not at fault for the goal by any means and did well to keep out efforts from Robert Snodgrass and Lanzini, along with a powerful header from Andy Caroll in the second half.
Maguire - 7 - Battled well throughout the match, putting his body on the line when it mattered most for Hull.
Ranocchia - 8 - His first goal for the club could be the one to see Hull clinch Premier League survival and it was a tuly terrific effort from the Italian.
Davies - 5 - Caught napping for West Ham's goal and found it hard to compete with Andy Carroll in the air. Substituted at half time.
Elmohamady - 7 - Added energy and drive down the right hand side, giving Hull an outlet when they were under pressure in the second half. Produced a brave and timely header in teh 96th minute to clear the danger.
Lazar Markovic - 7 - Energetic in the middle of the park and did well throughout the match. Huge role to play in Hull's equalising goal.
Sam Clucas - 7 - Did well in the absence of Tom Huddlestone, who has been such a reliable figure for Marco Silva this season. Produced some sloppy passes but on the whole it was a solid performance from him.
Alfred N'Diaye - 6 - Saw his thunderous long range effort crash against the post in the second half.
Andy Robertson - 7 - Showed a great turn of pace to get in and support the attack for the equaliser, which he finished well. A bit wasteful in possession at time but did well overall.
Oumar Niasse - 6 - Continued pressing and running provided the first line of defence for Hull. Stood up well against a physical West Ham back four.
Abel Hernandez - 6 - Took until the second half for him to make his mark on the game. Wasn't his best performance and looked tired after being on international duty.
Subs
Grosicki - 7 - Created both goals and was the catalyst for much of Hull's attacking play.
Sean Maloney - 6 - Won the corner that led to the winning goal, so deserves some credit in that respect. Other than that, he had little time to impact upon the game.
Henriksen - 6 - Dragged a shot wide when he came on from the bench.