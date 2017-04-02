Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview: Three points to change dynamic of top four

The mood at Manchester City is one of excitement. The 'honeymoon period', as Carlo Ancelotti once described the first few months of a new manager at a club, is yet to wear off for Pep Guardiola for City fans, despite external criticism. The Catalan meets a manager he respects but must know is on the way out, if not this summer then soon after as the Citizens travel to the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal have lost four of their last five Premier League games. That hasn't happened since April 1995, more than a year before Arsène Wenger entered English football and revolutionised it. Guardiola was tipped to revolutionise the game in the same way. Though he is yet to do so, City arrive at the Emirates having witnessed the breathtaking trio of Leroy Sané, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus tear people apart. Jesus, of course, has some weeks before returning to action for City, but Sterling and Sané haven't hidden away, instead setting up Sergio Agüero for success.

Guardiola described "Arsène and the Arsenal players" as "so professional," in his pre-match press conference. With their recent losses, Guardiola said "when you lose a lot it is the most dangerous moment to face them. I would prefer to face Arsenal after a lot of wins."

Wenger, meanwhile, when he was not discussing his future, said that Arsenal's "season will be decided by the next two months and the ability we show to fight." Arsenal's ability to fight has been oft-questioned in the last decade.

Team News

Arsenal

The hosts could welcome back Mesut Özil back after six weeks out, but goalkeeper Petr Cech remains unavailable. Wenger will also be without the back-up option of Lucas Perez and long-term absentee Santi Cazorla remains such, his Achilles injury likely to see him feature only next season.

Manchester City

Despite picking up knocks during the international break for Belgium and England respectively, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will both be fit for selection on Sunday. Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan are unlikely to feature again this season, though Jesus has set a target of playing in the FA Cup Final should City make it.

Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta are both available after knocks.

Stat: Arsenal have taken only five points out of a possible 24 in matches against teams currently in the top seven.

Top Four Connotations

Manchester United's draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday aids both sides. Going into this game, City have played the same number of games as their local rivals but have four more points, they could open up a seven-point gap (despite one game-in-hand) with a win at the Emirates. A win would also take City above Liverpool on 60 points with the added bonus of a game-in-hand on Jurgen Klopp's side.

For Arsenal, a win takes them level on points with Man United, but will move into fifth above José Mourinho's side on goal difference.