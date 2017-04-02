Marouane Fellaini rues missed chances after Manchester United's frustrating draw with West Brom

Marouane Fellaini was left disappointed that Manchester United fell to an eighth home draw in the Premier League this season after drawing 0-0 against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

Saturday's draw leaves United licking their wounds after yet another blow to their hopes of claiming a top-four place. Champions League qualification appears increasingly unlikely given their inconsistency in front of goal.

Fellaini 'urges' United to bounce back against Everton in mid-week

Despite being frustrated with the draw, Fellaini insists that the Red Devils must keep fighting with the many games coming up in a short period of time, which gives them a chance to bounce back quickly.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Fellaini said"there are 10 games" to go in the Premier League which means there are "30 points" to fight for. He said United "have to keep going" to see where that takes the team to at the end of the season.

The midfielder continued to say that there are "a lot of big games coming" in a short period of time so the team "have to be ready" to give their all. He noted that in the next week there are "six points available" and the midfielder hopes that the team can "take them" all.

Once again the big problem that United had during the West Brom game was the fact that they failed to take the chances that were presented to them.

Fellaini admitted that it is frustrating but dismissed it as just football and called for the team need to keep fighting until the end of the season.

Fellaini insists that missing chances are a part of football

Fellaini said that it is "disappointing" that during the season "we've lost a lot of points like that" but feels that it is key for the team "to keep fighting" and not give up. He dismissed it, insisting "that's football" and suggesting they need to forget the disappointments of drawing.

The Belgian international went on to say that "an early goal was the key" to the team against the Baggies, insisting that opens the game up more.

He added: "I think their goalkeeper Ben Foster made a great save" as he referenced the 'keeper's stop to deny Marcus Rashford late on and noted there was other chances, but insisted United "were unlucky" but from now on "have to improve on that" if the team wants to win trophies.

Fellaini added that despite the result "we tried out best today" as the team tried everything "to win the game" although it wasn't to be. United now face Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night looking to get back to winning ways but the midfielder knows that "it'll be a tough game" against his former club, but called three points essential.