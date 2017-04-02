Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City: Mustafi rescues point as Gunners twice peg back top-four rivals City

Shkodran Mustafi had a hand in both goals as Arsenal came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester City at The Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Musttafi set up Theo Walcott to equalise after Leroy Sané’s early opener before scoring himself to cancel out Sergio Agüero’s strike just before half-time, to see both sides earn a point.

City strike early

An end-to-end start saw the hosts take the lead when Nicolás Otamendi’s clearance cannoned off Danny Welbeck on to the stanchion behind the goal, with some Gunners fans on their feet celebrating thinking it was a goal.

However, Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime defence-splitting pass from 20 yards inside his own half set Sané on his way and he rounded David Ospina before slotting home to give Pep Guardiola’s side an early lead.

It was far from the start under pressure Arsène Wenger was looking for with rumours flying around he’s set to sign a new two-year-contract and De Bruyne almost made it 2-0 inside ten minutes when his bending effort from outside the box struck Ospina’s left-hand post, but the Colombian reacted well to save David Silva’s follow-up.

Arsenal fight back

It took over 20 minutes for Arsenal to come into the game when Nacho Monreal blasted over from a corner and Alexis Sánchez curled wide of the far post, but the Gunners levelled five minutes before half-time through Walcott.

City only managed to half-clear a short corner and as City’s defence pushed up, Mustafi headed the ball over all of them and found Walcott who’d stayed onside to slot home past Willy Caballero.

Deadly City regain lead

However, parity lasted less than two minutes after Silva slid Aguero in to fire home from a tight angle across Ospina to retake the lead before half-time.

Arsenal were forced into a change at the break as Gabriel replaced Laurent Koscielny and with Wenger’s side’s capitulation after Koscielny’s departure in both legs of the Champions League tie with Bayern Munich, City could have been forgiven for smelling blood.

Mustafi rescues a point

But it was Gabriel’s centre-back partner Mustafi who headed home a Mesut Özil corner eight minutes after the break to defy any question of poor mentality to level for a second time.

City huffed and puffed to create chances and finished with 14 shots and could have been awarded a penalty in the dying embers when the ball appeared to strike the arm of Monreal but could draw.

A point sees City stay in fourth five points clear of Manchester United, whilst Arsenal sit sixth and seven points off the Champions League places - albeit with two games in hand.