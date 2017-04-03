Allardyce wards off Spurs as Zaha talks set to begin

Sam Allardyce has claimed it will take a huge offer to buy Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha this summer following another impressive performance against Chelsea last weekend.

Zaha scored a stunning equaliser for the Eagles before setting up Christian Benteke just two minutes later as Palace claimed a surprise 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Big Sam confident of keeping Wilf

After the game, Allardyce said: “Wilf is on a long contract Steve (Parish) tells me so there is not that danger at the moment of losing him.

“In today’s world," began Allardyce, "a player of Wilfried’s capabilities, if you see them grow and become quality players for your team and continue to help you win football matches, it’s bound to generate interest from other clubs across the world," he continued.

Spurs had a £12 million offer rejected last summer whilst his agent claimed the bid was £15 million, but the Selhurst Park outfit value the Ivory Coast international at closer to £30 million.

“I think he is starting to enjoy his football by his performances, you’ve seen that," Allardyce added. "The decision he’s made playing for Ivory Coast now is final, once and for all finished.

“So he goes and enjoys his football more for his international team when he gets called up for them. He has got the all round game at the minute and I hope he keeps it up.”

Despite signing a five-and-a-half year deal when he re-signed from Manchester United in 2015, Steve Parish is already planning to offer the 24-year-old a new deal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, he said: "We would love to keep Wilfried, we will talk to him as soon as we're safe."

Cabaye on the move?

Elsewhere at Palace, Allardyce admitted Yohan Cabaye could be on his way to Marseille this summer.

The Frenchman has played in 26 of Palace’s 29 Premier League games this season after joining for a then club-record fee of £10 million in 2015.

Allardyce admitted: "Reading between the lines, he would like to go to Marseille if they made a big enough bid.

"He would like to keep the club up. In today's world and today's society, if he does the job for us and keeps us up and Marseille offer us millions of pounds, then Steve will say 'Should we or shouldn't we?'.

"But I would prefer to keep him. What happens in the summer? Who knows? There will be some comings, there will be some goings and that happens at every football club now. Too much these days."