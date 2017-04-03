Leicester 2-0 Stoke Analysis: Slow Potters dominated by speedy Foxes

It appears that Mark Hughes’ latest tactical role of the dice has once again come unstuck.

The 4-4-2 was deputised away against Manchester City, where it showed its value in helping the Potters stay compact - meaning Guardiola’s men couldn’t break them down.

But its continued use saw a tough loss against Chelsea and a horrific performance against Leicester, who exposed Stoke’s lack of pace with an abundance of their own.

We’ve seen this all before, haven’t we?

It was a little over four months ago when a second half rally from 10-man Leicester saw them come from 2-0 down to gain a draw against the Potters. The introduction of Demarai Gray was the key driving factor behind this comeback and it was shameful that Stoke had no plan to stop him.

Leicester's back line was allowed to press high up the pitch, nullifying Stoke | Photo: WhoScored.com

In that second half collapse, Hughes’ men looked unable to pose any threat to the opposition as they floundered, confused between whether to attack or defend. The same happened again, and Leicester, again, exploited this. They thrived on the lack of attacking focus and total lack of speed, shifting their entire back line up to the half way line. This meant Lee Grant’s long balls could not penetrate the Foxes' half, leaving Stoke with very little out-ball options.

Full-backs, what are they good for?

Glen Johnson and Erik Pieters both put in awful performances, with the former responsible for losing Vardy for the early second half goal. But it was the lack of positional discipline from the two which really hurt Stoke.

Caught out of position during the attack several times, both Pieters and Johnson gave their centre-halves a torrid task against an inform Leicester attack. Shawcross and Martins Indi were forced to drift out wide covering for their men who had pressed up the pitch and had nowhere near the swiftness required to recover their positions.

Johnson (8) and Pieters (3) pressed much too high, leaving Stoke exposed | Photo: WhoScored.com

With a dearth of full-backs to choose from, the only other being Phil Bardsley suspended for the Leicester match, it appears that Hughes may be forced to revert to a back three with Mame Diouf and the young Ramadan Sobhi filling in as makeshift wing-backs.

Less creativity, more problems

With no Xherdan Shaqiri, who seems to be suffering from a quaint injury which only prevents him playing in the United Kingdom, and Bojan being off on loan in Mainz, the Potters are truly struggling from a lack of creativity through the middle. Whilst Glenn Whelan and Joe Allen are both players who can be relied on to run themselves into the ground, neither possess such a creative option.

Berahino’s acquisition has provided the goal scorer that many were calling out for, but he enters a side who seem unable to provide the chances he thrives off. With the Potters only having scored four times in their past seven games and being the fifth lowest scorers in the league, the lack of creativity is dragging the side down the Premier League.

Things are not looking as promising for Mark Hughes as they have done over the past three years and, with the 4-4-2 being the fifth system utilised by the Welshman, some fans are suggesting he is working on borrowed time.