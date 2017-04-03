Slaven Bilić aware of pressure on West Ham United future after disappointing Hull City defeat

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić has stated that he is fully aware of the pressure on his position at the Hammers and stated he expects "more" to come after they suffered their fourth consecutive league loss with the 2-1 defeat to Hull City.

Just doing my job

The Hammers headed to the KCOM Stadium in dire need of a victory, having not tasted three points in six Premier League matches since their 3-1 win over Southampton back at the beginning of February.

It got off to a great start on Humberside with Andy Carroll giving them the win after 18 minutes, but two second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Andrea Ranocchia secured a vital three points for Marco Silva's struggling Tigers.

The defeat has left the Hammers just six points above the relegation zone and only turned up the pressure on the Croatian's position. The board of directors came out and gave their full backing to Bilić but the Croatian stated that he is fully aware of the pressure upon him.

"I can expect more [speculation] of course," Bilić told his post-match press conference. "But so what? I'm doing my job."

"I'm motivated," the coach stressed. "I think and I know that the game plan was really good today."

"We showed some good stuff in the first half," the 48-year-old stated. "Also after they equalised in the second half."

Bilić added. "But if we are making so many mistakes then we are paying the price."

Not worth anything without the three points

It was all set to be a special occasion on Humberside for striker Carroll, as he was handed the captain's armband for the first time by Bilić with the absence of resident skipper Mark Noble through injury.

It got even better for the 28-year-old as he managed to strike home his 50th Premier League goal in his 50th league appearance for the Hammers, but Carroll stated that the occasion was relevant as they failed to collect the three points.

"It's bitter-sweet," Carroll admitted to whufc.com. "Obviously it's nice to get to 50 Premier League goals."

"But it's the three points that we're really after," the striker conceded. "At the end of the day we didn't get them, so it's disappointing."

"They came out and changed the formation at half-time," he stated. "We didn't really get a grip of it and lost our shape."

"We could have finished the game off but didn't," Carroll concluded. "They took advantage and scored two."