Division 1 Féminine - Matchday 18 Review: The race for second heats up

The title race in Division 1 Féminine is all but wrapped up with only four rounds of matches still left to be played but it's the chance to play in Europe next season, alongside Olympique Lyonnais, that has taken the focus of most this past weekend as Montpellier HSC and Paris Saint-Germain battle it out for second place.

FC Metz also continued their improbable late seasons urge with another win that leaves within touching distance of safety and another season in the top division. Those above them will have to fight for every point to keep the bottom-placed side from overtaking them right at the finish line.

PSG could not stop Guingamp's second half charge | Source: psg.fr

PSG stutter against Guingamp

With second place on the line, Paris Saint-Germain could not afford to drop any more points but this weekend against EA Guingamp, that's exactly what they did. The Parisienne outfit ended their day with a disappointing 3-3 draw after mounting a fantastic comeback midweek in the UEFA Women's Champions League against Bayern Munich. Cristiane opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Eve Périsset found some space to pass the ball to the Brazilian. Périsset was at the heart of the second goal as her good attacking play allowed Cristiane to score four minutes later and extend PSG's lead.

Verónica Boquete then added the third with her seventh of the season in the 27th minute and many thought the game was done and dusted after that. Ugoche Oparanozie, Salma Amani and Guingamp had other ideas. The two protagonists partenered up to pull one back for Guingamp in the 60th minute and then made it 3-2 in the 80th minute when Oparanozie held off her marker before laying the ball off for Amani to get her second. Oparanozie then made it 3-3 in the 82nd minute when she beat Laura Georges in a foot race and then rounded the keeper to score her seventh of the season.

This result leaves PSG in the third, one behind second and nine adrift of first place, effectively ending their title chase. PSG manager Patrice Lair had some interesting thoughts after the game as he admitted that the result was his fault for trying to "please players who are not at the level to play for PSG". He then went on to say that he had informed said players that their time at the club was nearing its end and that the rest of his key players did not feature in this match due to him deciding to rest them.

If Lair was brutal in his assessment post-match, Guingamp's manager Sarah M'Barek was more optimistic, stating that to be able to come back in such a difficult situation was "more than just satisfying, it was a proud moment." The result leaves Guingamp in sixth but they will take many positives away from this game in particular.

Valérie Gauvin led the way for Montpellier this weekend | Source: mhscfoot.com

Montpellier leapfrog into second with impressive win against Marseille

One week ago, Montpellier were winning but playing poorly while Olympique de Marseille were flying high in the league. This time, it was the home side that stood out the most as they demolished Marseille with a 5-0 win on Saturday. Valérie Gauvin was the standout player in the match and contributed to four of Montpellier's five goals. The first goal came in the 11th minute when Gauvin met a corner that was initially saved by goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin but the rebound fell kindly to Linda Sembrant who scored from close range.

As the half wore on, Marseille were beginning to wilt and Montpellier took advantage of that in 44th when Gauvin was sent through but had her shot saved by Peyraud-Magnin again, only for Anouk Dekker to put Montpellier up by two goals with the follow-up. Gauvin then got the goal her play had deserved when she met Clarisse Le Bihan's cross in the 56th minute and then turned provider in the 64th minute when she found Janice Cayman with a good through ball. Lindsey Thomas then finished things off in the 89th minute to hand Montpellier a great win.

Montpellier are now in second, one point ahead of PSG and looking to consolidate their hold on that last European spot. Dekker stated ont he official club website post-match that the "Champions League was still a dream" and the she and her teammates would fight until the end for it. Montpellier have the advantage now and with so little games to go, will want to earn as many points as possible from here on out. Marseille are still in fourth even with this defeat but will not be happy with how easily they capitulated in the second half. The team will look to rebound next week and keep their remarkable season going until the end.

Metz do it again, win a close one against Rodez

If last week was a fluke then this week's win will have people paying a little more attention to Metz as the run in hits high gear. A 2-1 win away to Rodez AF, a team that is not as good as they were last year, is just the boost Metz needed to push out of the relegation zone by the time the season ends.

Brazilian midfielder Simone broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute with a well-placed finish into the far corner of the goal and Melike Pekel added a second for Metz in the 72nd minute whens he met a cross from Meryll Wenger to head in her thirds of the season. Rodez responded three minutes later through a penalty by Flavie Lemaitre after a foul by goalkeeper Justine Lerond on Océanie Saunier but it was not enough for the home side as Metz stood firm to keep all three points.

Metz are now five points away from moving out of the relegation zone with one game in hand over those above them. They have a tough last few games this season as they face off against the league's top teams but anything can happen and if they manage to get enough points, who knows what may happen. Rodez continue to have an average season and now sit in eighth. They are not in danger of being dragged into the relegation fight as of yet but their manager, Sébastian Joseph, will know that his team cannot afford any more slip ups.

Lyon stamp their authority on the league and the title

A 6-0 win over AS Saint-Étienne at home was a great showing by the current champions after their midweek exploits to progress to the semi-final of the Champions League against a very tough VfL Wolfsburg side. Gérard Prêcheur made quite a few changes for this match but OL did not skip a beat. Jessica Houara D'Hommeaux started things off in the 8th minute and got her second on the day in the 13th minute. Griedge Mbock-Bathy then added the third in the 23rd minute to give OL a 3-0 lead going into half time. The break saw three changes made by Prêcheur and those changes made an immediate impact as the league top goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer grabbed a brace in the 48th and the 72nd minutes of the game with a goal by another substitute, Claire Lavogez in between those goals by Le Sommer.

With so little time left, barring an epic collapse, OL are destined to be champions of France once again and with Le Sommer and Dzsenifer Marozsán leading the charts in goals scored and assists respectively, you feel that Lyon have to much quality in them to stop themselves from not winning the title now. The loss will hurt Saint-Étienne as they slip closer to the bottom of the table. With only three points separating them from being in the relegation zone, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes based side will need to start picking up points again and quickly.

Albi get one step closer to safety | Source: footofeminin.fr

Albi get a vital win over Bordeaux

With both teams looking to stay in the top flight next season, this game was a must win and it was ASPTT Albi that got the much needed three points in the end with a 2-1 win away at FC Girondins de Bordeaux. Bordeaux were the first to open the scoring in the 38th minute when Emelyne Laurent found the back of the net. Albi picked up after the break and in the 53rd minute, drew level when Manon Rouzies made no mistake from the penalty spot. Laurie Saulnier then delivered the game-winning goal for Albi in the 75th minute and Bordeaux did not have enough in them to come back from that.

What this result does is push Albi into ninth and five points away from the bottom of the table. Bordeaux remain in contention for relegation as they sit in eleventh and three points away from safety.

Juvisy and Soyaux end in a 1-1 tie

The last game of the matchday saw a 1-1 draw between ASJ Soyaux and FCF Juvisy. Elodie Nakkach scored a wonder goal in the 27th minute with a free-kick that curled onto the near post and in on the rebound. Juvisy did not take lone to respond Marian Makanza leveled things up again one minute later after she used her pace to latch onto a pass by Gaëtane Thiney. Neither team could find the winning goal from then on and both were left to ponder what could have been when the final whistle blew.

Juvisy move into fifth, but still far away from challenging for a place in Europe next season while Soyaux remain in seventh and with enough points to not be drawn into the fight for survival.