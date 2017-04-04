Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview: Concentration key for Conte's title favourites

When Sergio Agüero scored that goal for Manchester City's first Premier League title in May 2012, it followed another great comeback. The Citizens and Manchester United had both had significant spells at the top of the Premier League, only to reeled back in by their neighbours. City were eight points behind United with six games left on April 10th of that season.

Chelsea and Antonio Conte must recognise that while the title most certainly should be theirs, while a genuine challenge is still unlikely from Tottenham Hotspur, even the very best of teams and managers can be caught. It's Man City and Pep Guardiola's job on Wednesday night, April 5th, to try and engineer themselves further into the top four, make it a matter of when instead of if, and, simultaneously, reignite a title race which was deemed over many months ago.

"We are in a really good position," Conte declared in the build-up to this game. The Italian did concede, though, that "it's normal that with 27 points available anything can happen in the league."

Guardiola appeared to hint his side have no hopes of the title this season, with 11 points separating them and the leaders. "It is important to learn from these kinds of games for the future," the Catalan said, perhaps subtly conceding defeat in an unlikely chase for the title. It is not his side leading the 'chasing pack', though, it's Tottenham Hotspur.

Team News

Guardiola travels to Stamford Bridge still without long-term absentees Ilkay Gündogan and Gabriel Jesus, though the latter celebrated his birthday by returning to light training on Tuesday after a number of weeks out since that explosive start to his Man City career. Pablo Zabaleta returns for City, his injury having forced Jesus Navas to be employed as a makeshift right-back for City in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the weekend. Bacary Sagna remains unavailable.

Conte was also forced into using a winger in defence at the weekend as Pedro filled in for Victor Moses in a shock defeat to London rivals Crystal Palace. Moses will hope to have recovered from injury in time for Wednesday night.

These two sides met in December. A few days after Chelsea victored 3-1 at the Etihad, they were charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association. Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho had been sent off. It was a tumultuous affair, enthralling, physical.

"It won't be easy because they are a very good team," said Conte, of City. They are, and so are Chelsea. But Conte needs to avoid losing back-to-back home league games for the first time, despite knowing that he hasn't "had many days to prepare for this game." Chelsea haven't done that since 2011 under Andre Villas-Boas, and it would pile the pressure onto a side who crumbled under Mourinho as champions. Conte, meanwhile, hasn't done that since 2009 when he was beaten by Juventus and AS Roma as coach at Atalanta.