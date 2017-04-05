Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City: Hazard stars in nervy win for the Blues

Chelsea and Manchester City met at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening in a battle of title challengers, with the former aiming to keep their rivals at bay.

A brace from Eden Hazard was enough to give Chelsea all three points as Sergio Aguero got on the scoresheet for Manchester City.

Hazard Back on the Scoresheet

It didn't take long for Chelsea to take the lead as just ten minutes in, Eden Hazard broke the deadlock. Pedro's ball down the right released Cesar Azpilicueta, who pulled it back for Hazard to fire into the far corner to make it 1-0.

City's first chance of the opening 20 minutes fell to an unlikely source as Fernandinho let rip from outside the area and his shot stung the palms of Thibaut Courtois. They were once again on the front foot a minute later when Sergio Aguero blew past a couple defenders but his shot was tame and saved easily.

Chelsea came inches away from doubling their lead with 22 minutes gone. Hazard's run down the left resulted in the Belgian squaring it across the box to Cesc Fabregas, but his shot deflected over. The visitors levelled things after 25 minutes thanks to a poor clearance from Courtois. The keeper's clearance fell straight to David Silva and his shot was parried straight into the path of Aguero, who made no mistake from eight yards out.

After equalising, Man City seemed to dominate the run of play until Pedro burst into the box and was brought down by the sweeping leg of Fernandinho. Hazard stepped up and saw his penalty saved well by Willy Caballero but smashed home the rebound to make it 2-1.

A first half full of action saw Chelsea head into the break with a 2-1 lead thanks to Hazard's brace.

Chelsea hold firm

The hosts were always hit back immediately after the restart as Vincent Kompany's header hit the bar before Chelsea managed to clear. Man City went close just after the 50 minute mark as a Fernandinho found himself in acres of space in the box but volleyed over the bar. The Brazilian looked to be offside but the flag was never raised.

John Stones went close for City yet again just after the hour mark but his header went straight into the arms of Courtois. Moments later, Chelsea made a rare second half attack with Pedro cutting in from the right hand side but his curling effort was saved.

Chelsea came close to wrapping up the three points with 15 minutes remaining. Pedro's cut back fell to Hazard around the penalty spot but the Belgian, on a hat-trick, fired over the goal.

The visitors weren't done as they came close to an equaliser twice in the space of a minute in injury time. A beautiful cross found Aguero at the backpost but his touch was saved by Courtois. The ensuing corner found Stones alone in the box but the defender skied his shot over the bar.

A superb result for Chelsea as they keep title rivals Man City at bay and the gap at the top remains seven points. Hazard's brace was enough to cancel out Aguero's equaliser.