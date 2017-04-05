Jürgen Klopp hopeful that Liverpool duo Emre Can and Joël Matip will be fit to face Bournemouth

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp remains hopeful that Emre Can and Joël Matip will be fit for Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield despite missing training.

The duo both sustained knocks in the weekend's derby win over Everton, with Klopp insisting that midfielder Can was covered in bruises after a number of heavy challenges.

Centre-back Matip, meanwhile, suffered some discomfort in his back and was forced to miss out on training at Melwood on Monday, and Tuesday, to receive treatment.

Offering an update on the pair, Klopp said: "Emre has kind of a full body bruise; [bruising] everywhere. We left him out on Monday because he had back pain, knee pain. Nothing serious, thank God."

The Reds boss insisted that Can "has knocks everywhere" but said: "I hope he will be fit."

On Matip, Klopp continued: "Joël had a little bit of a back problem or two. He saw the doc before training so we will see. He should be okay."

Liverpool have 'different options' despite injuries, says Klopp

The two would be huge losses given Liverpool's other absentees, with Sadio Mané (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jordan Henderson (foot) all already on the sidelines.

Those injuries - though Daniel Sturridge could be back - have already put the Reds' Champions League qualification prospects under threat but Klopp insists they have enough options to cope.

"We don't think about what we miss, we think about what we can do to win this football game," the German added.

He said that he could not remember "the last time all the players were available" and insisted it has been some time since he had some "really difficult decisions to make."

Klopp explained: "It will be a similar line-up, but not exactly the same. We have different options. We could bring experience or young boys."