Divock Origi: I'll do everything to break into Liverpool's starting line-up and play my part

Liverpool striker Divock Origi insists he will do "everything" to break into the starting line-up before the end of the season after his goalscoring cameo against Everton last weekend.

The Belgian came from the bench in place of the injured Sadio Mané and took just three minutes to add the Reds' third goal of the afternoon, racing through after Philippe Coutinho's through ball and finishing emphatically past Joel Robles from the edge of the area.

That was Origi's first Premier League goal since December 14, the last of a five-game scoring streak, but follows assists against both Arsenal and Burnley last month as the 21-year-old makes his case for a starting spot.

His cause has been strengthened with Mané's injury, with Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson both sidelined and Daniel Sturridge still recovering. Those absences mean Origi is likely to lead the line against Bournemouth at Anfield on Wednesday night.

And the frontman - who now has nine goals to his name this season after his strike against Everton - believes he is ready to make his mark if selected.

Liverpool striker 'ambitious' to end season strongly

He told Liverpoolfc.com: "I'm ready. I always said that I'm ready to be an important player for the team. I really believe it. I'm not just an option for the future, I'm an option for now."

Origi said that Liverpool "want to do everything to get in the team" but insisted that the "several choices" Jürgen Klopp has at his disposal is "only good for the team."

The Belgium international declared that the team is the "most important" thing and added: "We have to finish strong. I hope I can play a big part in the end of the season. I'm very ambitious and I believe in my qualities."

He reiterated that he is "ready" and "ready now to do whatever", vowing that he will "put everything in and show it on the pitch."

Origi noted that he "always respects" Klopp's decision-making and said that for him personally "the most important thing" is "to stay cool in the head and enjoy the game every time" as well as to "play a part and help the team."

Origi says he feels even better than last year

Origi had hit a sensational run of form at this time last season before a cruel injury in a derby against Everton at the end of April kept him out - restricting him to just 22 minutes off the bench in the Europa League final a month later.

It also brought to an end a run of form that saw him net five goals in five games in all competitions, but Origi is confident he can end the season on a stronger note this year.

"I'm very good. I'm very fit," he said, insisting that he feels "even better than last year" and that it is about for him "just giving everything for every minute" he gets on the pitch.

Origi added: "Then at the end of the season we will see. Like coming on against Everton and putting everything in, we just wanted to win at all costs. We showed after the international break that we are ready to finish the season strongly."