Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth: Late Joshua King equaliser sees Reds let slip precious two points

Liverpool dropped two late points and wasted a chance to further strengthen their chances of a top-four finish as Joshua King's 87th minute equaliser earned Bournemouth a draw on Wednesday night.

Georginio Wijnaldum's horrific back-pass allowed Benik Afobe to slip an effort beyond Simon Mignolet and hand Bournemouth the lead after seven minutes with the Cherries' first Anfield goal since 1927.

But the Brazilian combination of Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho brought Liverpool level on 40 minutes, the latter stabbing low past Artur Boruc inside the area.

After the break, Nathaniel Clyne struck the crossbar with a fierce strike that Boruc got contact to, before Wijnaldum made up for his mistake to set up Divock Origi for a close-range header on the hour.

But Joshua King's ninth goal of 2017 earned Bournemouth a share of the spoils four minutes from time and resigned Liverpool to a frustrating draw.

Victory would have moved Liverpool four points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City, who have one game in hand, and eight ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United - who sit in fifth and sixth both on 54 points but with two games in hand.

Reds look to Origi in absence of Mané while Ibe makes Anfield return

The home side made two changes to the side that eased past rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday with Ragnar Klavan replacing Joël Matip at centre-back.

Divock Origi came in for the injured Sadio Mané to push Roberto Firmino out wide, while Lucas Leiva kept his place in defensive midfield after impressing at the weekend. Daniel Sturridge returned to the bench having not featured for two months.

Eddie Howe restored former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe, who signed for Bournemouth in a £15 million move last summer, to the visitors' starting line-up in place of Ryan Fraser.

Elsewhere, midfielders Jack Wilshere and Harry Arter were recalled, replacing Andrew Surman - sidelined by a knee injury - and Dan Gosling.

Afobe hands Cherries shock early advantage

Liverpool initially started well and Firmino forced a save from Boruc inside a minute before Dejan Lovren almost met Lucas Leiva's near-post flick-on at a corner but ever so slightly mistimed his run.

But Bournemouth's compact 4-4-2 shape out of possession soon stifled the hosts' quick start and Liverpool shot themselves in the foot to hand the Cherries an ideal start.

Wijnaldum was pressed by Harry Arter into looking back to his goalkeeper but his under-hit pass allowed Afobe to steal in, win the ball and poke beyond Mignolet to become the first player to score for Bournemouth at Anfield since 1927.

That posed another test of Champions League credentials and character to a Liverpool side missing Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and top goalscorer Mané - who they had won just one of seven games in all competitions without in January.

The immediate response of Jürgen Klopp's side was good, though they struggled to sustain their increased tempo. Origi spurned a good opportunity to pull his side level, failing to turn a corner in at the back post.

Bournemouth went agonisingly close to a second up the other end when Danny Pugh volleyed a dropping ball just wide of the far post having been left unmarked eight yards out with Mignolet beaten.

Liverpool's attempts carried too little threat, Wijnaldum's 20-yard strike too central to trouble Boruc as the Dutch midfielder looked to make amends for his earlier error.

Coutinho composure pulls Liverpool level

Bournemouth went close again through King, who powered narrowly over after his pace took him clear of Lovren and Klavan, but they were made to rue their missed chances.

Bournemouth came into this game looking to earn three consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time ever, but their hopes of keeping a shut-out were scrapped five minutes before half-time.

Coutinho - after scoring his first league goal in five months against Everton - slipped beyond Bournemouth's back-line to run on to Firmino's through ball, bringing the ball from beneath his feet to slot beyond the on-rushing Boruc for his 29th Premier League goal.

That made him the joint-leading Brazilian goalscorer in English football history alongside Middlesbrough's Juninho and only superb defending from Adam Smith prevented Coutinho from putting Liverpool 2-1 up before the break.

Origi swings the game in Liverpool's favour

The home side were well on top after the restart and birthday boy Clyne's thunderous 20-yard drive crashed against the crossbar thanks to Boruc's incredible fingertip save on 48 minutes.

Liverpool continued to pile pressure on the away side, Clyne firing wide before Wijnaldum put his shot over, but their second goal eventually came through Origi.

Wijnaldum wriggled free of Cook to get to the edge of the six-yard box and stab a cross towards Origi at the back post, and the unopposed Belgian placed his header past Boruc to make it 2-1 for his second in as many games.

In response, Howe introduced winger Ryan Fraser, who came on to make the difference in the reverse fixture, inspiring the south coast club to a 4-3 win having been 3-1 down at home.

On the opposite side, goalscorer Coutinho was brought off on 65 minutes and retreated straight down the tunnel with Joël Matip introduced to offer some more defensive stability.

Yet within seconds of Matip's introduction, Daniels' cross flew across the face of goal with two Bournemouth bodies just inches away in the box as they produced a reminder of their threat.

King denies home side with late leveller

Origi should have put the game to bed with his second after an error from Simon Francis, but poor control allowed the defender to recover and scramble clear.

Tensions soon crept into the Anfield atmosphere and rightly so as Bournemouth drew level on 84 minutes after a long Steve Cook throw-in bounced around the box before Arter's volley fell for King, who turned Klavan all too easily and fired home to make it 2-2.

The Reds' failings against lower teams have been made clear all season, all five of their defeats this term coming against sides starting the day in the bottom-half of the table.

They tried for a third that wouldn't come, Matip's header from a corner just wide with Origi trying to flick it in with his right foot at the far post but missing the ball altogether.

And Klavan too wasted a chance, heading straight into Boruc's arms from Can's back-post header into the middle as Liverpool squandered an opportunity to move further clear of top-four rivals United and City.