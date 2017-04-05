José Mourinho insists Luke Shaw has a future at Manchester United after Everton return

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated that full-back Luke Shaw still has a future at the club but insisted that the side "cannot wait" for him to grow as a player after he made his return in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

Kids need to grow up and fast

Shaw came to the club from Southampton back in the summer of 2014 in high regard and a high price-tag, but the £30 million pound full-back has failed to kick on since then.

That has mainly been at no fault of his own, with the 21-year-old suffering a horrific leg break at the beginning of the previous season which has seemingly affected his fitness and form ever since.

The England international has barely featured under Mourinho, making just 15 appearances before this clash, the last coming in a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth a month ago.

Mourinho was damming in his treatment of Shaw earlier in the week, stating that he was a "long way behind" other full-backs at the club. Shaw was given his chance on Tuesday and seemed to impress, with the youngster winning a late penalty from Ashley Williams, and Mourinho stated that he can still have a future at United.

"He has talent," Mourinho told his post-match press conference. "I want to help him. I think he has a future here. But you know Manchester United cannot wait."

"We are 20 matches unbeatable in the Premier League," the coach added. "It is not enough because we don't win enough matches. And we need the kids to grow up."

Another frustrating night at the Theatre of Dreams

With all close top-four rivals playing on Wednesday night, United knew they needed a positive result against Ronald Koeman's side to help boost their chances of Champions League football next season.

However it was just another frustrating night at Old Trafford for the Red Devils, with Mourinho's side having a number of chances but it was the visitors that found themselves ahead through Phil Jagielka in the first-half.

United continued to push in the second period, with a very tight offside decision going against Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The Swede had the last laugh as he sunk a penalty home deep into extra-time won by Shaw, but their eighth league draw at home dealt yet another blow in their hunt for qualification for Europe's elite competition.