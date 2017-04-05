Everton draw is "two points dropped" says Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick

Manchester United veteran midfielder Michael Carrick has admitted that Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Everton was "two points dropped" in their pursuit of Champions League football next season.

Got to keep going

It has been a frustrating season in the Premier League for the Red Devils despite success in the domestic competitions, as their frustrations continued on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

José Mourinho's side were boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Ander Herrera for the visit of Ronald Koeman's side, but once again they failed to make up ground on their close rivals in the race for Europe's elite competition.

They were pretty dominant throughout the 90 minutes with a host of chances throughout, but managed to find themselves behind through Phil Jagielka's first-half strike.

Their dominance continued into the second period but the Toffee's looked to have snatched the points, but Ashley Williams' handball saw Ibrahimović managed to steal a point.

United still find themselves four points outside the top four with all their local league rivals still to play, and Carrick stated that it is points dropped in United's case.

"I see it as two points dropped," Carrick told MUTV. “It’s not easy when it’s not going well, especially after Saturday, but the boys kept trying."

"They kept going and kept going," he said "And obviously gave us that goal to give us the point. It’s a point. But it’s nowhere near enough."

Performances have been good

Tuesday's stalemate was just another statistic to an ever increasing disappointing season at the Theatre of Dreams, as they played out their ninth draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Despite having numerous opportunities in a handful of matches United have only managed 21 goals, a total bettered by the likes of Bournemouth, Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester and Burnley.

"We just can't find a way to find that first goal," he said about their lack of goalscoring form at home. "And to break teams down and make it easier for us."

The 35-year-old added: "Generally, the performances have been very good at home. In the end we got a goal. But, yes, it's not enough."