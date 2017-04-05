2017 Damallsvenskan Team Previews: Kopparsberg/Göteborg FC

Will the Göteborg-side manage to push on from their solid season last campaign?

Last season

Kopparsberg/Göteborg FC (KGFC) finished fifth, five points after Eskilstuna in third place. Overall, an okay season given the squad they had, but I’m sure Stefan Rehn and the squad would have liked to have put more pressure on Eskilstuna and Piteå in terms of finishing in top three.

Showed in a number of games that they do have what it takes to compete with the best. Towards the end of the season, a very late goal from Lotta Schelin was all that saw FC Rosengård defeat them, and in the very last game of the season they defeated Piteå 2-0. The problem is sustaining that throughout the season, and they had too many inconsistent performances.

Departures

KGFC have lost five players. Sara Lindén, who started all games last season, has retired, and leaves a void, especially when it comes to experience. Other than Lindén, the club has also lost Anna Ahlstrand, Kathlene Fernström and Freja Hellenberg. Ahlstrand played 14 games (7 starts) last season, while Hellenberg played 16 games, with 14 of them being starts. Lastly, the very talented midfielder Sarah Mellouk is taking a break from football for personal reasons.

Kristin Hammarström, who came out of retirement last season to help KGFC out when Loes Geurts left for Paris Saint-Germain, is no longer with the team either.

New season, new names

Anna Larsson from Vallens IF have been brought in to serve as second string GK behind Jennifer Falk, while Savannah Levin (USC Trojans) and the young Felicia de Feo (Eriksbergs IF) has been brought in as defensive reinforcements. Sarah Teegarden (Wake Forest Athletics) and Pernilla Milton (Kungsbacka DFF) will add much needed depth to the midfield.

This season

One of KGFCs main concerns last year was that they relied heavily on a few players to perform, and I don’t see that changing this year. A lot will depend on the performances of Falk in goal, Elin Rubensson in midfield and Pauline Hammarlund in attack. All three are class players, but if Göteborg are to make waves in the league others will need to step up.

They have the players to do so. Maja Göthberg is an extremely promising player, and if she can build on her last season, which was sadly disrupted by an injury, she could be a standout defensive player in the league. Rebecka Blomkvist will probably see a lot of gametime as a partner with Hammarlund up top.

Last year KGFC really missed a player up top to help Hammarlund, and with the form Blomkvist has shown in preseason, it looks like she could be that player Göteborg has been missing. Nathalie Persson has also shown great promise for a number of years, and Stefan Rehn will be hoping this is the season were she shows that on a consistent basis.

There’s a lot of talent in the Göteborg squad, and if they hit their stride, they can produce amazing results. I fear their season will be very much like the last one, with a number of ups and downs. However, with a lot of other teams having a number of question marks around them, they could push for a top three finish.

Who to look out for

There can be no doubt that Jennifer Falk, Elin Rubensson and Pauline Hammarlund are the ones to watch in this KGFC side. Falk proved last season that she is one of the best keepers in the league, and while she is not in Pia Sundhage's plans for the European Championship, she will be motivated to show off for Peter Gerhardsson, who is set to become the new head coach of Sweden after the Euros.

Rubensson and Hammarlund are bot in contention for Euro places. Rubensson is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions, but her favoured one is in midfield. This is also where she plays for Göteborg, and she’s a phenomenal creative force for them. Hammarlund scored over twice as much as the next Göteborg player last season, and I see her doing the same this season. This is not because the other attacking options aren’t good, Hammarlund is just one of the best forwards in the league.

Other than those three, I’d keep an eye out for the very talented Rebecka Blomkvist. She scored four goals last year, but she will be given a much bigger role with Göteborg this season, and could very well rise to the occasion. Adelina Engman had some good games last season, and is one I'd expect to raise her level further this season.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk and Anna Larsson.

Defenders: Elin Landström, Felicia de Feo, Marika Bergman-Lundin, Maja Göthberg, Savannah Levin, Catrine Johansson, Beata Kollmats and Viktoria Bergqvist.

Midfielders and forwards: Pauline Hammarlund, Elin Rubensson, Annahita Zamanian, Nathalie Persson, Filippa Curmark, Ebba Handfast, Pernilla Milton, Adelina Engman, Rebecka Blomkvist, Sarah Teegarden and Irvina Bajramovic.