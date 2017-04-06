Paul Pogba is "captain material" at Man United, claims Bryan Robson

Paul Pogba has the talent and showmanship and Bryan Robson claims the French midfielder should be Manchester United captain once he's settled back into life at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old became the world's most expensive footballer last summer when he rejoined Man United four years after his departure to Juventus, for £89million. He's failed to sparkle, though his importance to this United side has undoubtedly been underestimated.

Pogba is "captain material"

United legend Robson initially struggled when he first joined the Reds for what was then an astonishing £1.5million, a British record transfer fee. He went on to become the longest-serving captain in the club's history, leaving after thirteen years in 1994.

Robson has backed Pogba throughout this season, consistently telling reporters that they must wait for Pogba to show his worth. Now, he's gone a step further, telling Sport Witness at a New Era event in São Paolo that Pogba should become captain at Old Trafford when Wayne Rooney leaves the club, expected to be this summer.

"Mourinho will make that decision regarding who's captain," Robson told SW. "But once Paul Pogba is settled into the club again, gets used to the Premier League again, as long as he keeps improving, I think he's captain material."

"Paul works really hard," insists Robson

Despite the huge criticism Pogba has faced this season, which Mourinho claimed was jealously at the Frenchman's lifestyle, Pogba has in fact been vital for United. Rated by WhoScored? as Mourinho's best player this season, Pogba's created more chances than anyone else in this United side and has been unfortunate that Zlatan Ibrahimović and others have failed to finish the chances he's created.

"I think Paul works really hard at his game. I think he wants to be one of the best, if not the best midfielder in the world," Robson said. "He'll keep working at it, keep improving, and become a real bright player for Manchester United."

There are few more suitable candidates to offer Pogba both advice and encouragement than Captain Marvel himself, and Robson remains confident in Pogba's abilities.