Henrikh Mkhitaryan targets bigger output for Manchester United next season

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has promised everyone at Manchester United that he will get more goals and assists next season when he has fully settled down in England.

The Armenian midfielder has scored seven times since signing for United in the summer as wwell as contributing with five assists. He endured a difficult start under Jose Mourinho and has suffered from a number of short-term injuries.

All of a sudden, though, since the turn of the year he has been a constant fixture in the team but he is also eager to become more potent next season as he hopes to help United challenge for the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan, speaking in the United programme before the game against Everton, said that he "still has places" where he can improve for United. Mkhitaryan told the matchday programme that he "can do better" and "will do better" as he is "confident" as he knows that he can "do more" than what he has done for United this season.

The midfielder went on to make a bold prediction for next season saying that "I am going to have more goals and more assists" as he tries to show his true form that earned him his move to United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

In an interview during the international break, he claimed that he had a slight injury against Middlesbrough last month and it was wise for him to stay on the bench during the team's 3-1 win as he didn't want to take any risks and come back stronger and fitter with some rest.

Mkhitaryan said that he "felt it was going to be better [to not] take a risk" as it would have been disastrous if he went on to "miss the rest of the season" given how many more games United need him for in a tough period for the club.

The Armenian now will be hoping that, with Juan Mata currently out for a while after having groin surgery, that he can play all the reamining games in his favoured number 10 position and help the team win more games by showing his true class.