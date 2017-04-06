Jesse Lingard signs new four-year Manchester United contract

Manchester United youngster Jesse Lingard has been rewarded for his efforts this season, with the 24-year-old signing a new four-year deal with the Red Devils.

Been a big part of my life

Lingard is one of the modern successes of the club's academy system, having been with the club since the age of seven, before making his senior debut on the opening day of the 2014/15 season.

He has gone on to become a key player for José Mourinho this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions with a return of five goals.

The new deal will keep him with United until 2021, and Lingard shared his initial delight at signing a new deal with his childhood club.

“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life," Lingard admitted to manutd.com. "I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on."

I would like to say a special thank you to the fans," he added. "For the great support they have always given me and the team.”

"Jesse is a popular member of the squad," Mourinho stated on Lingard's new deal. "I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

Puts his trust in the youngsters

Lingard has come on leaps and bounds since his loan days with the likes of Derby County and Brighton & Hove Albion, and has ground out a reputation as a big-game player for the Red Devils.

Three of Lingard's goals so far have come at Wembley Stadium, with major goals in the Community Shield and EFL Cup victories over Leicester City and Southampton along with the winning goal in the 2015 FA Cup final.

The 24-year-old stated that he will look to continue to push forward, but also praised the efforts of his Portuguese coach.

"Me and family worked hard to get me to where I am," he admitted. "And the hard work now starts again.”

"We know his resumé and the fact he’s won a lot of trophies," Lingard concluded of Mourinho. "It’s obviously great to work under him. He’s put trust in the young players this season."