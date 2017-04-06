Eriksen: Defeat to Swansea would have ended Tottenham's title hopes

Christian Eriksen admitted that defeat to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium would have ended any Premier League title hopes that Tottenham Hotspur still have.

Spurs were staring down the barrel of just that when Wayne Routledge scored early on for the Swans, who were on the brink of a big win until Maurico Pochettino's side produced a stunning comeback in the latter stages to win the match 3-1 thanks to goals from Dele Alli, Heung-min Son and Eriksen.

Eriksen admits title hopes would have been over with defeat against the Swans'

The win coupled with Chelsea's victory against Manchester City, means that Spurs remain seven points behind their rivals and Eriksen is adament that belief was key for the team to keep their slender hopes of winning the title alive.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game against the Swans, Eriksen said that the team were "very high in belief" going into the game but "we made it very difficult for ourselves" after going a goal down early.

But "luckily we did turn it around in the final nine minutes," as the three points were crucial with so little games remaining.

In response to a question asking about whether a defeat would have ended Spurs title hopes, Eriksen said "Yeah, of course" as that would have terrible as they would have been "10 points" behind Chelsea with only "eight games" remaining in the season, so it "would have been very difficult" to win the title from such a position.

Eriksen's form crucial

Eriksen has really stepped up to the plate for Spurs since Harry Kane's injury a few weeks ago and is becoming a really important player for the team and will want to keep up his good form for the team in the remaining games.

With every other team looking to be out of the title race at this stage, Spurs are Antonio Conte's only real competition left and they will be hoping to get yet another win on Saturday when they play Watford at White Hart Lane.