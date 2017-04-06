West Ham boss Slaven Bilić confident one victory will "change everything" after Arsenal defeat

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić believes one victory will "change everything" for the under pressure Hammers who lost their fifth consecutive league game on Wednesday with a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Get back that confidence

The London outfit have been in free-fall since the beginning of February, with the Hammers going seven Premier Laegue matches without a victory since the 3-1 win over Southampton.

Bilić and his players have come under ever-increasing pressure, only heightened again by the weekend's to defeat to Hull City. The board looked to relieve some of that pressure on the Croatian by giving him their full backing after that setback.

Many won't have expected a result at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners looked to turned around their own troubles, and did with some ease thanks to second-half goals from Mesut Özil, Oliver Giroud and Theo Walcott.

Saturday's clash with fellow strugglers Swansea City now becomes a must-win for the Stratford club, and Bilić insisted that his side just need one win to get their season back on the right track.

“It is the key point for me to get that confidence back before Saturday,” Bilić stated to whufc.com. “We need one win and it will change everything for us."

He told the club's official website: “We are looking over our shoulders. Of course, and there is no point in hiding it."

"We have a huge game in the Premier League," Bilić added. "A very important game against Swansea on Saturday and we will fight to keep Premier League status."

Need that support

It seems the focus has already switched to Saturday's clash with Paul Clement's side, who had their own poor result on Wednesday with a late 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur having led 1-0 until the 88th minute.

Just five points separate the two sides ahead of the clash at the London Stadium, and Hammers captain Mark Noble says that he and his teammates will need the supporters come 3pm on Saturday.

"We need the fans on Saturday for sure all of them in full voice," he said. "Let’s hope we can reward them and give them a little bit of something back with three points."

“In my eyes, it’s the biggest game we’ve had for a long time," Noble continued. "We need to get the three points, simple as. We have Swansea and Sunderland in the next two and we need points in both of those games to ease the pressure.”